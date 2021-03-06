On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Sports News

Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 2:53 pm
FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed LB Andre Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Re-signed RB Ty Montgomery to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic and D Jake Bean from the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Travis Barron and RW Nick Henry from minor league taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko from the minor league taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES DUCKS — Recalled D Cole Hults and Markus Phillips from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned LW Tanner Jeannot to Chicago (AHL). Recalled RW Mathieu Olivier and D Alexandre Carrier from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Graeme Clarke to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled Gs Adam Huska and Keith Kinkaid, Ds K’Andre Miller and Libo Hajek and RW Ty Ronning from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Nate Prosser from the minor league taxi squad.

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled G Beck Warm from Carolina (NHL) loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Aidan Dudas, D Sean Durzi, F Tyler Madden and LW Mikey Eyssimont from Los Angeles (NHL) loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Released LW Jordan Nolan from his standard player contract (SPC).

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Re-signed MF Osvaldo Alonso to a new one-year contract.

