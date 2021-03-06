Saturday’s Transactions

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from Boston. Designated RHP Jacob Waguespack for assignment.
SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Jordan Humphreys off waivers from San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Signed LHP Jose Alvarez to a one-year contract.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Andre Smith to a two-year contract.
NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Re-signed RB Ty Montgomery to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad.
CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic and D Jake Bean from the minor league taxi squad.
COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Travis Barron and RW Nick Henry from minor league taxi squad.
FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko from the minor league taxi squad.
LOS ANGELES DUCKS — Recalled D Cole Hults and Markus Phillips from Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned LW Tanner Jeannot to Chicago (AHL). Recalled RW Mathieu Olivier and D Alexandre Carrier from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Graeme Clarke to a three-year contract.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled Gs Adam Huska and Keith Kinkaid, Ds K’Andre Miller and Libo Hajek and RW Ty Ronning from the minor league taxi squad.
PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Nate Prosser from the minor league taxi squad.
ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated F Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve. Placed D Colton Parayko on injured reserve.
CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled G Beck Warm from Carolina (NHL) loan.
ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Aidan Dudas, D Sean Durzi, F Tyler Madden and LW Mikey Eyssimont from Los Angeles (NHL) loan.
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Released LW Jordan Nolan from his standard player contract (SPC).
FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Evan Neugold from the reserve list. Placed D Stefan LeBlanc on the reserve list.
FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Marcus McIvor, Fs Travis Howe, Stephen Harper and Morgan Adams-Moisan from the reserve list. Placed Fs Jackson Leef, Anthony Nellis and Zach Pochiro and D Matt Murphy on the reserve list.
GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Eric Williams from the reserve list. Placed D Chris Carlisle on the reserve list.
JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Calder Brooks from the reserve list. Placed F Craig Martin on the reserve list.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Charles Curti and F Tyson Empey from the reserve list. Placed D Eric Israel and F Garret Klotz on the reserve list.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Max Gottlieb from the reserve list. Placed D Blake Hillman on the reserve list.
WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Kyle Marino and Tyler Drevitch from the reserve list. Placed F Brad Drobot on the reserve list.
|Southern Professional Hockey League
MACON MAYHEM — Released D Joe Colartaci from his professional tryout (PTO) contract.
MINNESOTA UNITED — Re-signed MF Osvaldo Alonso to a new one-year contract.
