Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL American League

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Claimed RHP Joel Payamps off waivers from Boston. Designated RHP Jacob Waguespack for assignment.

National League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Jordan Humphreys off waivers from San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Jose Alvarez to a one-year contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Signed LB Andre Smith to a two-year contract.

NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Re-signed RB Ty Montgomery to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Jacob Bryson from the minor league taxi squad.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Recalled G Alex Nedeljkovic and D Jake Bean from the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Travis Barron and RW Nick Henry from minor league taxi squad.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled LW Grigori Denisenko from the minor league taxi squad.

LOS ANGELES DUCKS — Recalled D Cole Hults and Markus Phillips from Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Assigned LW Tanner Jeannot to Chicago (AHL). Recalled RW Mathieu Olivier and D Alexandre Carrier from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed F Graeme Clarke to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled Gs Adam Huska and Keith Kinkaid, Ds K’Andre Miller and Libo Hajek and RW Ty Ronning from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled D Nate Prosser from the minor league taxi squad.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Activated F Vladimir Tarasenko from injured reserve. Placed D Colton Parayko on injured reserve.

American Hockey League

CHICAGO WOLVES — Recalled G Beck Warm from Carolina (NHL) loan.

ONTARIO REIGN — Recalled F Aidan Dudas, D Sean Durzi, F Tyler Madden and LW Mikey Eyssimont from Los Angeles (NHL) loan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON — Released LW Jordan Nolan from his standard player contract (SPC).

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Evan Neugold from the reserve list. Placed D Stefan LeBlanc on the reserve list.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Marcus McIvor, Fs Travis Howe, Stephen Harper and Morgan Adams-Moisan from the reserve list. Placed Fs Jackson Leef, Anthony Nellis and Zach Pochiro and D Matt Murphy on the reserve list.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Eric Williams from the reserve list. Placed D Chris Carlisle on the reserve list.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Calder Brooks from the reserve list. Placed F Craig Martin on the reserve list.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Charles Curti and F Tyson Empey from the reserve list. Placed D Eric Israel and F Garret Klotz on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Max Gottlieb from the reserve list. Placed D Blake Hillman on the reserve list.

WHEELING NAILERS — Activated Fs Kyle Marino and Tyler Drevitch from the reserve list. Placed F Brad Drobot on the reserve list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Released D Joe Colartaci from his professional tryout (PTO) contract.

Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED — Re-signed MF Osvaldo Alonso to a new one-year contract.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.