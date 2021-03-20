On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Saturday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 20, 2021 2:57 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned INF Spencer Torkelson and OF Riley Green to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to Reno (Triple-A West)

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Optioned LHPs Eric Lauer and Angel Perdomo to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz, C Patrick Mazeika and LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer, C Tres Barrera and RHP Steven Fuentes to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Willam Fuller.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed LB Kevin Minter and DL Rakeem Numnez-Roches.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned LW Anton Glidh to Providence (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Alexandre Carrier and Ben Harpur from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltsev, Nick Merkley and G Gilles Senn from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski for Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Mason Geertsen to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Anton Forsber to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated LW Sam Miletic for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled RWs Anthony Angello and Colton Sceviour from the minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Zachary Gallant from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned d Nick DeSimone to San Jose (AHL).

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D Adam Parsells from his standard player contract (SPC).

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Placed LW Ray Brice on 30-day injured reserve.

