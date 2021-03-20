Saturday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned INF Spencer Torkelson and OF Riley Green to alternate training site.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to Reno (Triple-A West)
MILWAUKE BREWERS — Optioned LHPs Eric Lauer and Angel Perdomo to Nashville (Triple-A East).
NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz, C Patrick Mazeika and LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (Triple-A East).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer, C Tres Barrera and RHP Steven Fuentes to Rochester (Triple-A East).
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Willam Fuller.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed LB Kevin Minter and DL Rakeem Numnez-Roches.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned LW Anton Glidh to Providence (AHL).
LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL).
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Alexandre Carrier and Ben Harpur from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltsev, Nick Merkley and G Gilles Senn from the minor league taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski for Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Mason Geertsen to Hartford (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Anton Forsber to Belleville (AHL).
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated LW Sam Miletic for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled RWs Anthony Angello and Colton Sceviour from the minor league taxi squad.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Zachary Gallant from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned d Nick DeSimone to San Jose (AHL).
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D Adam Parsells from his standard player contract (SPC).
|Southern Professional Hockey League
MACON MAYHEM — Placed LW Ray Brice on 30-day injured reserve.
