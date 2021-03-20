Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned INF Spencer Torkelson and OF Riley Green to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to Reno (Triple-A West)

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed INFs C.J. Cron and Chris Owings. Placed RHP Peter Lambert on the 60-day injured list.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Optioned LHPs Eric Lauer and Angel Perdomo to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz, C Patrick Mazeika and LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned OF Steven Duggar to the minor league camp. Reassigned LHPs Anthony Banda and Sam Long, IF Jason Krizan and OF Heliot Ramos to the mior league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned Ps Seth Elledge and Angel Rondón and Cs Ivan Herrera and Ali Sánchez to the minor league camp. Reassigned pitcher Roel Ramirez, catcher Aaron Antonini, infielders Evan Mendoza and Delvin Perez and OFs Conner Capel and Scott Hurst to the minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer, C Tres Barrera and RHP Steven Fuentes to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released K Brett Maher.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Tyus Bowser.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Rashaan Melvin and WR David Moore.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed MLB Anthony Walker.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract. Signed DE Angelo Blackson and Andy Dalton. Released DB Kyle Fuller.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Charles Harris and Jamal Williams.

INDIANAOPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Xavier Rhodes to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed P Logan Cooke to a contract extension. Claimed WR Jon’Vea Johnson off waivers from Dallas.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Willam Fuller.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed ILB Reggie Ragland.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Keelan Cole and OG Dan Feeney.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cameron Sutton.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Dontae Johnson and Trent Sherfield.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed LB Kevin Minter and DL Rakeem Numnez-Roches.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned LW Anton Glidh to Providence (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Reese Johnso from the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled C Joseph Cramarossa from the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Alexandre Carrier and Ben Harpur from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltsev, Nick Merkley and G Gilles Senn from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski for Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Mason Geertsen to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Anton Forsber to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated LW Sam Miletic for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled RWs Anthony Angello and Colton Sceviour from the minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Zachary Gallant from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned d Nick DeSimone to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton from the minor league taxi squad.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Assigned C Patrick Brown and LW Tomas Jurco to Henderson (AHL). Recalled F Pavel Dorofeyev from Henderson (AHL).

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Hayden Hawkey and added to active roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Chris Carlisle from injured reserve and F Jesse Schultz from the reserve list. Placed F Karch Bachman on the reserve list. Suspended D Chris Carlisle.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Anthony Wyse from the reserve list. Placed D Tim Shoup on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY KOMETS — Activated F Brendan Robbins from the reserve list. Placed D Luke Bafia on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Luke McInnis and F Zack Andrusiak from the reserve list. Placed Ds Mark Auk and Chaz Reddekopp and F Jake Coughler on the reserve list. Suspended F Johno May.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Eric Israel from the reserve list. Placed F Garrett Klotz on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Casey Johnson. Activated D Jesse Lees and F Jade Miller from the reserve list. Placed F Matt Weiss and D Cole Fraser on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Recalled F Danny Moynihan from San Diego (AHL). Acquired G Brad Benton from the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. Activated D Stephan Beauvais from the reserve list. Placed D Garrett Cecere and F Tyler Kobryn on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D Adam Parsells from his standard player contract (SPC).

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Zach Zech and added to active roster. Placed F Tyler Drevitch on the reserve list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Placed LW Ray Brice on 30-day injured reserve. Recalled D Casey Johnson from South Carolina (ECHL).

