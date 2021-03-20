Saturday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Reassigned INF Spencer Torkelson and OF Riley Green to alternate training site.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Riley Smith to Reno (Triple-A West)

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contracts of INFs C.J. Cron and Chris Owings from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Peter Lambert on the 60-day IL.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Optioned LHPs Eric Lauer and Angel Perdomo to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Yennsy Diaz, C Patrick Mazeika and LHP Daniel Zamora to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned LHPs Anthony Banda and Sam Long, OFs Steven Duggar, Heliot Ramos and IF Jason Krizan to mior league camp.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RHPs Seth Elledge, Angel Rondon and C Ali Sanchez to Memphis (Triple-A East). Optioned C Ivan Herrera to Springfield (Double-A Central). Reassigned RHP Roel Ramirez, C Aaron Antonini, INFs Evan Mendoza, Delvin Perez, OFs Conner Capel and Scott Hurst to minor league camp.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Ben Braymer, C Tres Barrera and RHP Steven Fuentes to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released K Brett Maher.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed LB Tyus Bowser.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed CB Rashaan Melvin and WR David Moore.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed MLB Anthony Walker.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Desmond Trufant to a one-year contract. Signed DE Angelo Blackson and Andy Dalton. Released DB Kyle Fuller.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed DE Charles Harris and Jamal Williams.

INDIANAOPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Xavier Rhodes to a one-year contract.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed P Logan Cooke to a contract extension. Claimed WR Jon’Vea Johnson off waivers from Dallas.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed WR Willam Fuller.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed ILB Reggie Ragland.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed WR Keelan Cole and OG Dan Feeney.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cameron Sutton.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DB Dontae Johnson and Trent Sherfield.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed LB Kevin Minter and DL Rakeem Numnez-Roches.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BOSTON BRUINS — Assigned LW Anton Glidh to Providence (AHL).

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled RW Reese Johnso from the minor league taxi squad.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Assigned G Jonas Johansson to Colorado (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Assigned C Lias Andersson to Ontario (AHL).

MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled C Joseph Cramarossa from the minor league taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Alexandre Carrier and Ben Harpur from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled Fs Mikhail Maltsev, Nick Merkley and G Gilles Senn from the minor league taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Jonny Brodzinski for Hartford (AHL). Assigned D Mason Geertsen to Hartford (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Assigned G Anton Forsber to Belleville (AHL).

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Designated LW Sam Miletic for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled RWs Anthony Angello and Colton Sceviour from the minor league taxi squad.

SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled C Zachary Gallant from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned d Nick DeSimone to San Jose (AHL).

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled C Ross Colton from the minor league taxi squad.

VEGAS KNIGHTS — Assigned C Patrick Brown and LW Tomas Jurco to Henderson (AHL). Recalled F Pavel Dorofeyev from Henderson (AHL).

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed G Hayden Hawkey and added to active roster.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated D Chris Carlisle from injured reserve and F Jesse Schultz from the reserve list. Placed F Karch Bachman on the reserve list. Suspended D Chris Carlisle.

INDY FUEL — Activated D Anthony Wyse from the reserve list. Placed D Tim Shoup on the reserve list.

KANSAS CITY KOMETS — Activated F Brendan Robbins from the reserve list. Placed D Luke Bafia on the reserve list.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Luke McInnis and F Zack Andrusiak from the reserve list. Placed Ds Mark Auk and Chaz Reddekopp and F Jake Coughler on the reserve list. Suspended F Johno May.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Eric Israel from the reserve list. Placed F Garrett Klotz on the reserve list.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released D Casey Johnson. Activated D Jesse Lees and F Jade Miller from the reserve list. Placed F Matt Weiss and D Cole Fraser on the reserve list.

TULSA OILERS — Recalled F Danny Moynihan from San Diego (AHL). Acquired G Brad Benton from the emergency backup goalie (EBUG) list. Activated D Stephan Beauvais from the reserve list. Placed D Garrett Cecere and F Tyler Kobryn on the reserve list.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released D Adam Parsells from his standard player contract (SPC).

WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Zach Zech and added to active roster. Placed F Tyler Drevitch on the reserve list.

Southern Professional Hockey League

MACON MAYHEM — Placed LW Ray Brice on 30-day injured reserve. Recalled D Casey Johnson from South Carolina (ECHL).

