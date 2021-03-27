Saturday’s transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Released INF Greg Garcia. Optioned RHP Joe Jimenez to Toledo (Triple-A East).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reassigned C Tomás Telis, INFs Tzu-Wei Lin and JT Riddle, and OFs Keon Broxton and Rob Refsnyder to the minor league camp.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Released C Robinson Chirinos and INF Derek Dietrich. Selected the contract of 1B/OF Jay Bruce from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Clarke Schmidt on the 60-day injured list.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Reassigned LHP Reymin Guduan, RHP Deolis Guerra, Cs Francisco Pena and Carlos Perez, INF Pete Kozma and OF Cody Thomas to the minor league camp.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned 2B Santiago Espinal, CF Josh Palacios and RHP Joel Payamps to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Selected the contract of INF Pablo Sandoval. Designated OF Phillip Ervin for assignment. Released INFs Jason Kipnis and Jake Lamb. Selected the contracts of INF Ehire Adrianza and RHP Nate Jones. Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Touki Toussaint on the 60-day injured list. Reassigned OF Abraham Almonte outright to the alternate training site.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned INF Nico Hoerner and LHP Brad Wieck to Iowa (Triple-A East). Assigned RHPs Shelby Miller, Trevor Megill and Pedro Strop, OF Rafael Ortega to the minor league camp. Released OF Cameron Maybin.

MILWAUKE BREWERS — Re-signed RHP Jordan Zimmermann to a minor league contract.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned LHP Sam Clay, RHP Kyle McGowin, INFs Luis Garcia and Carter Kieboom and OF Yadiel Hernandez to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Selected the contracts of INF Jordy Mercer and INF/OF Herman Perez. Designated INF Jake Noll for assignment.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Agreed to terms with WR Sammy Watkins on a one-year contract.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Assigned G Danill Tarasov to Cleveland (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Recalled G Troy Grosenick from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned G Matthew Villalta to Ontario (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Erik Brannstrom and LW Jack Kopacka from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned LW Alex Formenton to Belleville (AHL). Loaned D Christian Wolanin to Belleville (AHL).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu and LB Nathan Gerry to one-year contracts.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NHL — Fined Arizona’s F Nick Schmaltz for boarding San Jose D Radim Simek during a March 26 game.

BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled D Steven Kampfer, G Dan Vladar and C Jack Studnicka from the minor league taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Activated F Kyle Okposo and G Linus Ullmark from injured reserve. Recalled F Jean-Sebastien Dea and RW Steven Fogarty from the minor league taxi squad.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Cameron Johnson from the minor league taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Assigned D Phillip Kemp and C Raphael Lavoie to Bakersfield (AHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Kaapo Kakko from the minor league taxi squad.

PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Recalled LW Samuel Morin from the minor league taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Taylor Raddysh from Syracuse (AHL) and place on the taxi squad.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled D Timothy Leljegren from the minor league taxi squad. Assigned D Kristians Rubins to Toronto (AHL).

Minor League Hockey American Hockey League

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired G Daniil Tarasov from Columbus (NHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loaned D Dmitry Osipov to Indy (ECHL).

ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released G Kris Young from his amateur tryout contract (ATO).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended and fined Indy’s Antoine Waked one-game for a major penalty and misconduct against Fort Wayne in March 27 game and Florida’s John McCarron two-games as a result of his actions against Wheeling in a March 26 game.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed G Cody Porter. Released G James Stratton.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Parker Milner.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed F Hayden Hodgson.

Southern Professional Hockey League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Signed C Shane Bednard to a standard player contract. (SPC). Placed D Pat Condon on 30-day injured reserve.

