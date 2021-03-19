On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Scamacca scores 2 as Genoa comes back to beat Parma 2-1

By The Associated Press
March 19, 2021 6:03 pm
PARMA, Italy (AP) — Substitute Gianluca Scamacca scored twice to help Genoa come from behind and win at fellow struggler Parma 2-1 in Serie A on Friday.

Graziano Pellè scored a spectacular opener but Scamacca was brought on at halftime and turned the match around.

Genoa moved nine points above the drop zone while Parma remained four points from safety.

Parma ended a 17-match winless run last weekend by surprising Roma 2-0.

It took the lead against Genoa in the 16th minute when a long ball over the top was headed down to Pellè, who controlled it on his chest before firing it in with an overhead kick.

Scamacca replaced Eldor Shomurodov at halftime and leveled four minutes later when Davide Zappacosta’s cross-shot hit him and he turned it into the back of the net.

Scamacca’s first was somewhat fortuitous but his second was impressive as he fired a long-range effort into the bottom right corner in the 69th minute.

