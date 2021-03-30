Trending:
Scherzer the opening day starter for Washington against New York

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 8:39 pm
< a min read
      

New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals

Washington; Thursday, 7:09 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jacob deGrom (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts New York for opening day.

The Nationals finished 17-23 against NL East Division opponents in 2020. Washington batted .264 as a team last year and hit 66 total home runs.

The Mets went 17-23 in division play in 2020. New York averaged 9.2 hits per game last year, batting .272 as a team.

INJURIES: Nationals: None listed.

Mets: Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Jose Martinez: (left meniscus).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

