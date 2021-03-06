Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Scott’s 3 TD passes helps Nicholls beat Northwestern State

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 11:00 pm
< a min read
      

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Lindsey Scott Jr. threw two of his three touchdown passes to Dai’Jean Dixon, Julien Gums had 36 carries for 156 yards and a score, and Nicholls beat Northwestern State 31-24 on Saturday night.

Nicholls (3-0, 2-0 Southland Conference), ranked No. 7 in the STATS FCS poll, is off to its best start since the 1986 season.

Scott was 21-of-33 passing for 299 yards with an interception. Dixon finished with seven receptions for 115 yards.

Dixon had a 6-yard TD catch late in the first quarter to give the Colonels the lead for good and his 1-yard scoring reception about three minutes later made it 21-7.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

Aubrey Scott had nine carries for 119 yards, including an 80-yard touchdown run, and Scooter Adams scored on a 58-yard run for Northwestern State (0-1, 0-1).

The Demons played for the first time in 471 days in a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. Northwestern State was originally scheduled to open the season with a conference game against Lamar on Feb. 20, but that was postponed until March 27 because of snow and ice covering roads in Louisiana and Texas.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday