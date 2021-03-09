SE Louisiana 71, McNeese St. 68

MCNEESE ST. (10-14)

Feazell 2-5 3-4 7, Rosario 6-9 6-8 18, Francois 3-7 0-0 9, Lawson 5-11 2-4 12, C.Warren 1-5 0-0 3, Orlina 4-5 2-2 10, Kuxhausen 1-6 0-0 3, Scott 2-3 0-0 6, Bush 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 13-18 68.

SE LOUISIANA (8-17)

Clergeot 3-11 3-4 10, Kasperzyk 4-10 0-1 9, Kirby 5-10 3-3 14, Caldwell 1-5 2-2 4, Okafor 10-21 4-4 26, J.Warren 3-7 0-1 8, Ifejeh 0-1 0-0 0, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Kemp 0-1 0-0 0, Strange 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-68 12-15 71.

Halftime_31-31. 3-Point Goals_McNeese St. 7-24 (Francois 3-7, Scott 2-3, C.Warren 1-4, Kuxhausen 1-5, Lawson 0-5), SE Louisiana 7-31 (J.Warren 2-5, Okafor 2-9, Kirby 1-3, Kasperzyk 1-4, Clergeot 1-6, Caldwell 0-1, Kemp 0-1, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_McNeese St. 36 (Rosario 8), SE Louisiana 28 (Caldwell 13). Assists_McNeese St. 15 (Lawson 7), SE Louisiana 12 (Kirby, Caldwell 3). Total Fouls_McNeese St. 15, SE Louisiana 17.

