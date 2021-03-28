SE Missouri St. makes lead last in win over Tennessee Tech

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — Andrew Bunch threw for 259 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Zack Smith was the recipient of those scores and 173 receiving yards and Southeast Missouri State held off Tennessee Tech 24-21 on Sunday.

With a 24-14 lead, Bunch fumbled after an 8-yard loss on a sack at his own 39-yard line. Tennessee Tech used five plays to score when Willie Miller found Jordan Brown on a 26-yard toss with 3:20 left. The score followed a fourth-and-seven conversion as Miller located Hunter Barnhart for 10 yards.

The Redhawks (2-4, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference) picked up a pair of first downs on their final drive to end it.

Bunch finished the first quarter 8-of-9 passing for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Southeast Missouri State rolled to a 21-0 lead. He threw touchdowns of 2 and 61 yards to Smith sandwiched around a 13-yard touchdown run by Geno Hess.

Miller put the Golden Eagles (1-4, 1-4) on the board with 1-yard run at the end of a 13-play, 80-yard drive with 6:25 before halftime. Miller later found Brown on a 19-yard scoring reception to reduce Tennessee Tech’s deficit to 10 with 44 seconds before halftime.

Miller threw for 166 yards and ran for 76 yards on 14 carries.

