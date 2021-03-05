On Air: Federal News Network program
Seattle 80, California Baptist 79

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 11:20 pm
< a min read
      

SEATTLE (11-9)

Udenyi 3-8 4-6 10, Robinson 6-12 4-4 18, Trammell 8-19 7-9 28, Williamson 2-4 2-2 6, Grigsby 6-14 2-2 14, Pearre 2-4 0-2 4, Economou 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 19-25 80.

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (12-9)

Gak 5-10 8-8 18, Armstrong 7-11 2-3 21, Nottage 2-6 0-0 4, Rowell 5-11 4-4 16, Thomas 7-11 3-4 18, Carbone 0-2 0-0 0, Wade 1-2 0-0 2, Sawyer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-53 17-19 79.

Halftime_Seattle 45-35. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 7-21 (Trammell 5-12, Robinson 2-3, Williamson 0-1, Economou 0-2, Grigsby 0-3), California Baptist 8-16 (Armstrong 5-7, Rowell 2-4, Thomas 1-2, Nottage 0-1, Carbone 0-2). Rebounds_Seattle 32 (Udenyi 9), California Baptist 27 (Gak 12). Assists_Seattle 7 (Trammell 4), California Baptist 17 (Rowell 7). Total Fouls_Seattle 15, California Baptist 19.

