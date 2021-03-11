Trending:
Seattle 83, California Baptist 66

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 9:43 pm
SEATTLE (1-0)

Udenyi 5-9 0-0 10, Robinson 10-18 3-4 27, Trammell 8-17 7-8 26, Williamson 2-4 0-0 5, Grigsby 4-11 1-1 12. Totals 30-62 12-15 83.

CALIFORNIA BAPTIST (0-1)

Gak 6-11 5-6 17, Armstrong 6-11 3-3 15, Nottage 4-11 0-0 11, Rowell 2-9 2-2 7, Thomas 2-5 2-6 7. Totals 21-51 18-23 66.

Halftime_Seattle 42-37. 3-Point Goals_Seattle 11-23 (Robinson 4-6, Grigsby 3-6, Trammell 3-8, Williamson 1-3), California Baptist 6-18 (Nottage 3-8, Thomas 1-1, Rowell 1-4, Gak 0-1, Armstrong 0-2). Fouled Out_Williamson, Thomas. Rebounds_Seattle 31 (Udenyi 12), California Baptist 30 (Gak 11). Assists_Seattle 7 (Trammell 4), California Baptist 10 (Armstrong 3). Total Fouls_Seattle 22, California Baptist 19.

