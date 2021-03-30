Trending:
Seattle hosts San Francisco on opening day

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 8:39 pm
San Francisco Giants vs. Seattle Mariners

Seattle; Thursday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Mariners: Marco Gonzales (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hosts San Francisco to kick off the 2021 season.

The Mariners went 14-10 in home games in 2020. Seattle pitchers had a WHIP of 1.38 last year while striking out 7.8 hitters per game.

The Giants went 10-17 on the road in 2020. San Francisco hit .263 as a team last season and hit 81 total home runs.

INJURIES: Mariners: Andres Munoz: (elbow).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

