Serie A domestic rights assigned to DAZN streaming service

By The Associated Press
March 26, 2021 10:34 am
MILAN (AP) — Serie A is going all in for streaming games on the Internet.

The Italian league’s domestic TV rights were assigned to streaming service DAZN on Friday for 840 million euros ($1 billion) per season.

For the next three seasons, DAZN can stream all 10 matches each weekend, while three of them can be shown co-exclusively on another provider.

The vote among the league’s 20 clubs was 16-4 in favor of DAZN over a less lucrative deal from Sky. Genoa, Crotone, Sampdoria and Sassuolo were the only clubs voting to stay with Sky.

Negotiations are still ongoing for the package of the three co-exclusive games, with satellite provider Sky Italia — the longtime holder of the bigger rights package — offering 70 million euros ($80 million).

If the Sky deal is accepted, the total of 910 million euros ($1.07 billion) would be less than the 973 million euros ($1.15 billion) that Sky and DAZN paid for the previous deal expiring at the end of this season.

