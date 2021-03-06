On Air: Federal News Network program
Shields wins unanimous decision over Dicaire

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 1:26 am
FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Claressa Shields won a unanimous decision over Marie-Eve Dicaire in their 154-pound unification bout Friday night.

Shields (11-0) won 100-90 on all three cards.

Shields was fighting in her hometown of Flint — in a matchup that was previously scheduled for May 9 before being called off because of the coronavirus. Shields also had a fight scheduled against Ivana Habazin in Flint in 2019, but that was scrapped after an altercation before the weigh-in. Shields eventually defeated Habazin in a rescheduled fight in New Jersey.

With the win over Dicaire (17-1), Shields became the unified WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA super junior middleweight world champion.

Also Friday, Danielle Perkins (3-0) outpointed Monika Harrison (2-2) to win the WBC silver heavyweight championship, bantamweight Jamie Mitchell (6-0-2) stopped Noemi Bosques (12-16-3) in the fifth round, and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (9-1) outpointed Shelly Barnett (4-4-2) in another bantamweight fight.

___

