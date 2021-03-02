On Air: Federal News Network program
Shuler, Buffen lead Ole Miss over Kentucky 70-62

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 11:49 pm
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Devontae Shuler scored 17 points, KJ Buffen had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Mississippi beat Kentucky 70-62 on Tuesday night.

Romello White added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Ole Miss (14-10, 9-8 Southeastern Conference), which has won two of its last three games. Sammy Hunter came off the bench and scored a career-high 11 points.

Ole Miss used a 15-7 surge for a 65-57 lead with 2:20 to play. Kentucky pulled to 65-60 with 1:08 left but didn’t get closer. The Wildcats had their last lead with about 11 minutes to play.

The Rebels committed 17 turnovers but outrebounded Kentucky 42-28 and shot 46% (23 of 50) from the floor.

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 16 points and had eight rebounds to lead Kentucky (8-15, 7-9), which shot 21 of 56 (37.5%) and missed 10 of 25 foul shots. Olivier Sarr added 15 points, Isaiah Jackson 13 and Davion Mintz 10.

The Rebels are 10-0 when holding opponents under 40% shooting from the floor.

The teams end their regular seasons on Saturday. Kentucky will look to stop a two-game skid when it hosts South Carolina while Ole Miss plays at home against Vanderbilt.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

