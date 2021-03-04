Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Silins scores 15 to lead FAU past Middle Tennessee 80-50

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 8:08 pm
< a min read
      

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Karlis Silins had 15 points as Florida Atlantic easily beat Middle Tennessee 80-50 on Thursday night.

Michael Forrest had 14 points and six rebounds for Florida Atlantic (11-9, 6-5 Conference USA). Kenan Blackshear added 11 points, and Johnell Davis had six rebounds.

DeAndre Dishman had 10 points for the Blue Raiders (5-16, 3-12), whose losing streak stretched to five games.

___

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary