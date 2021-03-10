LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Wednesday, Mar. 10 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed 9:18a machine groomed 12 – 52 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon: 12p-8p;Tue-Thu: 10a-8p;Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Southington — Wed 9:19p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Powder Ridge — Wed 6:33a variable machine groomed 36 – 46 base 16 of 19 trails 84% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p;Wed/Thu: 10a-9p;Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p;Sun: 9a-8p.

Ski Sundown — Wed 9:03p machine groomed 30 – 40 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Maine

Big Squaw — Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 40 – 40 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain — Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 26 – 26 base Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Black Mtn — Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 15 – 15 base Wed: 4p-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl — Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 24 – 30 base Wed-Fri: 12p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Hermon Mountain — Wed 8:32p machine groomed 16 – 30 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-1p; 2p-6p.

Lost Valley — Wed 8:59a machine groomed 28 – 93 base 20 of 31 trails 65% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Abram — Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Saddleback — Wed 8:04a machine groomed 24 – 40 base 68 of 68 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Shawnee Peak — Wed 4:59p machine groomed 22 – 36 base 32 of 42 trails 76% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 11a-9p; Tue-Thu: 11a-8p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugarloaf — Wed 12:33p loose granular machine groomed 22 – 28 base 153 of 162 trails 94% open, 60 miles, 1167 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:25a machine groomed 22 – 38 base 109 of 135 trails 81% open, 43 miles, 629 acres, 13 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p; Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain — Wed 6:15a machine groomed 12 – 16 base 12 of 17 trails 71% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-6p; Wed: 3p-8p;Thu: 3p-6p Sat: 9a-8p;Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat-Thu.

NEOC XC — Wed 10:47a machine groomed 2 – 8 base 615 miles

Mon-Fri: 7a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7a-7p.

Pineland Farms XC — Wed 9:44p machine groomed 2 – 6 base 6 of 12 trails

Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed 7:19a machine groomed 10 – 40 base 28 of 34 trails 82% open, 160 acres, 4 of 5 lifts,

Blue Hills Boston — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 1 – 26 base 10 of 15 trails 67% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon-Wed: 1p-9p; Thu-Fri: 10-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p.

Bousquet — Wed Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 20 – 30 base 11 of 23 trails 48% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue/Thu: 12p-8p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Thu-Tue.

Bradford — Reopen 03/13 13 – 20 base Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Catamount — Wed 6:14a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 36 base 35 of 40 trails 88% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-8p; Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 20 – 54 base 42 of 45 trails 93% open, 12 miles, 162 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Otis Ridge — Wed 7:22a machine groomed 12 – 19 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Open Wed-Sun.

Ski Butternut — Wed 7:34a machine groomed 28 – 42 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Ski Ward — Wed 10:59a machine groomed 6 – 36 base 9 of 9 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

Wachusett — Wed 9:42a machine groomed 48 – 56 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 112 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-9:30p.

Notchview Reservation XC — Wed 9:28a loose granular machine groomed 16 – 22 base 16 of 24 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

New Hampshire

Arrowhead — Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 6 – 15 base Fri: 6p-9p Sat: 10a-4p/6p-9p; Sun: 10a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Attitash — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 54 of 68 trails, 79% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain — Wed 8:54a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 24 base 30 of 45 trails 67% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods — Wed 3:23p machine groomed 18 – 36 base 58 of 63 trails 92% open, 23 miles, 369 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 4:00p machine groomed 18 – 40 base 73 of 97 trails 75% open, 17 miles, 189 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 10:13a machine groomed 19 – 23 base 47 of 57 trails 82% open, 12 miles, 150 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 15 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-12a; Sun: 9a-5p.

Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 6:50a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 24 base 13 of 28 trails 46% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gunstock — Wed 10:53p machine groomed 45 – 56 base 41 of 48 trails 91% open, 198 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Thu: 9a-8p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

King Pine — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 3:33p corn snow machine groomed 26 – 36 base 49 of 61 trails 80% open, 21 miles, 309 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 5 of 9 trails 56% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed: 3p-8p; Thu-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p; Open Wed-Sun; Mar 21: Last day.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 53 of 66 trails 80% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pats Peak — Wed 2:48p machine groomed 18 – 30 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p; Thu: 8:30a-9p; Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:19a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 35 of 57 trails 61% open, 194 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 7:11a machine groomed 20 – 38 base 61 of 61 trails 93% open, 253 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.

Whaleback — Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 8 – 20 base Thu: 2p-8p Fri 2p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Wildcat — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 28 of 48 trails, 58% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 10 – 18 base 17 of 34 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Dexters Inn XC — Wed Reopen 03/11 hard packed 3 – 6 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Eastman XC — Wed Reopen 03/10 spring snow machine groomed 1 – 4 base 12 of 14 trails 15 miles Wed-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Franconia XC — Wed 8:20a packed powder 2 – 6 base 6 of 21 trails, 9 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 7:47a machine groomed 22 – 32 base 36 of 36 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Jackson XC — Wed 7:30a machine groomed 5 – 8 base 33 of 59 trails, 31 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine XC — Wed 8:26a variable machine groomed 6 – 12 base 17 of 17 trails

Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 8:21a wet snow machine groomed 10 – 12 base 18 of 31 trails, 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Nordic Skier XC — Wed 4:40a machine groomed 1 – 6 base 32 of 33 trails 18 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

New Jersey

Mountain Creek — Wed 6:30a machine groomed 36 – 40 base 45 of 46 trails 92% open, 167 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

High Point XC — Wed 8:12a wet granular machine groomed 8 – 12 base 6 of 6 trails 11 miles Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 4:41p machine groomed 10 – 34 base 45 of 51 trails 90% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brantling Ski Slopes — Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 12 – 20 base Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 9a-6p; Sun 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 5:02p spring snow 24 – 60 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Buffalo Ski Club — Wed 5:53a machine groomed 24 – 62 base 24 of 41 trails 59% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Wed-Fri: 2p-9p; Sat: 8a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Cockaigne — Wed 5:54a machine groomed 4 – 48 base 4 of 15 trails, 27% open 3 of 4 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Mon.

Dry Hill — Wed 5:55a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 48 base 5 of 7 trails, 71% open 2 of 3 lifts, Wed/Thu: 5p-10p; Fri: 5p-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Four Seasons — Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Thu-Fri: 5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Thu-Sun.

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:02p wet snow machine groomed 11 – 36 base 83 of 110 trails 93% open, 33 miles, 368 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 32 – 56 base 55 of 56 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Mountain — Reopen 03/11 12 – 24 base Thu: 3p-9p;Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.

Holiday Valley — Wed 6:29p machine groomed 20 – 60 base 45 of 60 trails 75% open, 29 miles, 250 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 32 – 38 base 52 of 56 trails, 93% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).

Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:07a loose granular machine groomed 24 – 36 base 52 of 67 trails 78% open, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Wed 6:17a machine groomed 5 – 58 base 25 of 40 trails 63% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Tue-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat:8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.

Labrador Mountain — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 28 – 58 base 22 of 23 trails 96% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p; Tue-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Maple Ski Ridge — Wed 5:56a machine groomed 6 – 48 base 6 of 8 trails 75% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Wed-Sun.

McCauley — Wed 3:15p machine groomed 10 – 48 base 20 of 23 trails, 87% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter — Wed 7:51a machine groomed 20 – 36 base 11 of 13 trails 85% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Wed/Thu: 10a-7p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-6p; Open Wed-Sun.

Oak Mountain — Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 12 – 48 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Peek n Peak — Wed 6:07p loose granular machine groomed 12 – 48 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 25 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 11a-7p; Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun 8:30a-9p.

Plattekill — Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 24 – 32 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Fri-Sun.

Royal Mountain — Reopen 03/13 machine groomed 15 – 24 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge — Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 18 – 42 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Song Mountain — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 28 – 58 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Swain — Wed 5:03p wet packed snow machine groomed 6 – 12 base 18 of 35 trails, 60% open 7 miles, 100 acres, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Thunder Ridge — Wed 4:02p machine groomed 20 – 40 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

Titus Mountain — Wed 6:23a loose granular machine groomed 24 – 26 base 31 of 50 trails 62% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Toggenburg — Wed 12:48p machine groomed 15 – 58 base 19 of 25 trails 76% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3p-9p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

West Mountain — Wed 5:51a machine groomed 31 – 43 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 1:16p wet granular machine groomed 33 – 41 base 77 of 87 trails 87% open, 20 miles, 255 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Reopen 03/10 machine groomed 14 – 26 base Wed: 5p-9p; Thu: 12p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Windham Mountain — Wed 1:46p wet granular machine groomed 24 – 36 base 50 of 54 trails, 93% open, 277 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 11 of 21 trails 52% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Cascade XC — Wed 7:46a packed powder machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 8 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:27a frozen granular machine groomed 8 – 10 base 35 of 34 trails, 22 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 11:40a packed powder machine groomed 8 – 36 base 20 of 24 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 6:37a spring snow machine groomed 20 – 22 base 18 of 18 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.

Ski Osceola — Wed 7:07a loose granular machine groomed 30 – 30 base 12 miles

Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p.

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Wed 3:35a variable machine groomed 20 – 48 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu:9a-9p; Fri: 9a -10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Blue Knob — Wed 5:58a loose granular 24 – 29 base 13 of 34 trails 38% open, 1 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-7p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p.

Blue Mountain — Wed 7:54a machine groomed 42 – 60 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 16 miles, 164 acres, 8 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback — Wed 11:43p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 39 of 40 trails 100% open, 5 of 16 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Elk Mountain — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 36 – 60 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4:30p;Fri: 8:30a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Hidden Valley — Wed 6:29a machine groomed 42 – 54 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p; Last day: Apr 04;.

Jack Frost — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 7 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: JF: 9a-4p; BB: 3p-9p Sat/Sun: JF: 8a-4p; BB: Sat: 8a-9p; Sun: 8a-8p.

Liberty Mountain — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 12 – 16 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-6p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p.

Montage Mountain — Wed 6:58a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mount Pleasant — Wed 6:59a machine groomed 18 – 42 base 4 of 10 trails 40% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3:30p-9p; Fri: 11a-10p; Sat: 9:30a-10p Sun: 9:30a-9p.

Roundtop — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Seven Springs — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 38 – 44 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Shawnee Mountain — Wed 2:32p machine groomed 36 – 60 base 20 of 23 trails 87% open, 82 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Ski Big Bear — Reopen 03/12 18 – 36 base Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-7p; Open Fri-Sun.

Ski Sawmill — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue/Thu/Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue/Thu-Sun.

Spring Mountain — Wed 9:21p machine groomed 34 – 45 base 7 of 8 trails 95% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30p-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Tussey Mountain — Wed 7:06a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Whitetail — Wed 7:19a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 24 of 25 trails 96% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-8p.

Rhode Island

Yawgoo Valley — Reopen 03/11 12 – 36 base Thu-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat-Sun: 9a-12p, 1p-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 55 of 71 trails 81% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4pm; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 6:51a machine groomed 31 – 45 base 42 of 47 trails 89% open, 2 of 9 lifts,

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 14 – 28 base 50 of 50 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 33 – 57 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 4:06p machine groomed 36 – 40 base 134 of 155 trails 86% open, 68 miles, 663 acres, 13 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed 3:33p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 18 base 52 of 52 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 18 – 36 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 64 – 70 base 13 of 17 trails, 76% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mount Snow — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 76 of 87 trails 87% open, 8 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 109 of 121 trails 90% open, 43 miles, 647 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed 4:13p machine groomed 24 – 30 base 47 of 58 trails, 81% open 16 miles, 233 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee — Reopen 03/12 machine groomed 20 – 38 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:53p variable machine groomed 16 – 50 base 44 of 78 trails 56% open, 240 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 30 – 60 base 109 of 116 trails, 94% open 41 miles, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 10:18a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 98 of 99 trails 99% open, 670 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 7:03a machine groomed 48 – 72 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 14 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4p (Mt. Ellen)Mon-Fri: 9a-4p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Wed 8:53a machine groomed 14 – 50 base 13 of 24 trails 56% open, 6 miles, 54 acres, 2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Timber Creek XC — Wed 8:55a spring snow machine groomed 17 – 25 base 12 of 25 trails 8 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Wild Wings XC — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 24 – 26 base 5 of 10 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Woodstock XC — Wed 8:24a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 22 of 43 trails 17 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — Wed 11:00a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 21 of 34 trails, 62% open 7 of 16 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 8:14a machine groomed 70 – 90 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain — Wed 4:25p machine groomed 44 – 80 base 16 of 17 trails 80% open, 3 > 0 (Error: Submitted > max) miles, 75 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Cataloochee — Wed 8:56a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 93 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

Sapphire Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:17a loose granular machine groomed 37 – 87 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Wolf Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 30 – 45 base 8 of 10 trails 80% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12a-7p; Fri: 12a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun 12p-7p.

Virginia

Bryce Resort — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Massanutten — Wed 8:03a machine groomed 44 – 44 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

The Homestead — Reopen 03/11 machine groomed 34 – 34 base Thu: 12p-4:30p; Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Thu-Sun.

Wintergreen — Wed 7:47a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — Wed 7:48a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 30 of 47 trails 64% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p; Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 7:13a spring snow machine groomed 50 – 50 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 257 acres, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Winterplace — Wed 7:49a machine groomed 28 – 48 base 23 of 27 trails 85% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon: 9a-9p;Tue/Wed: 9a-4p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

White Grass XC — Wed 7:19a spring snow 2 – 8 base 10 of 45 trails 22 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.

MORE

