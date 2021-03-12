LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Mar. 12 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed 9:05a machine groomed 12 – 52 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon: 12p-8p;Tue-Thu: 10a-8p;Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Southington — Wed 8:35p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Powder Ridge — Wed 7:12a variable machine groomed 36 – 46 base 16 of 19 trails 84% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-9p;Wed/Thu: 10a-9p;Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 9a-10p;Sun: 9a-8p.

Ski Sundown — Wed 6:28a machine groomed 30 – 40 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Maine

Baker Mountain — Reopen 03/13 Sat/Sun: 11a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Big Squaw — Wed 12:09p machine groomed 40 – 40 base 28 of 29 trails 97% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Bigrock Mountain — Operating, no details

Black Mtn — Wed 5:57a variable machine groomed 15 – 15 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Wed: 4p-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl — Wed 6:35p machine groomed 10 – 22 base 9 of 31 trails 29% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 12p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Hermon Mountain — Wed 8:36p machine groomed 16 – 30 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-1p; 2p-6p.

Lost Valley — Wed 1:22a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 93 base 20 of 31 trails 65% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Abram — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 36 of 54 trails, 67% open 3 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Saddleback — Wed 7:15a spring snow machine groomed 24 – 40 base 68 of 68 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Shawnee Peak — Wed 9:18p machine groomed 22 – 36 base 32 of 42 trails 76% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 11a-9p; Tue-Thu: 11a-8p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugarloaf — Wed 12:54p spring snow machine groomed 20 – 28 base 14 of 162 trails 9% open, 8 miles, 90 acres, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 8:03a machine groomed 22 – 30 base 120 of 135 trails 89% open, 49 miles, 708 acres, 6 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p; Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/13 machine groomed 12 – 16 base 12 of 17 trails, 71% open, 2 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 3p-6p; Wed: 3p-8p;Thu: 3p-6p Sat: 9a-8p;Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat-Thu.

AMC Maine Wilderness Lodges — Closed for Snow Sports

NEOC XC — Wed No Recent Information machine groomed 2 – 8 base 615 miles

Mon-Fri: 7a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7a-7p.

Pineland Farms XC — Wed Reopen TBA icy Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed 11:52a machine groomed 10 – 40 base 28 of 34 trails 82% open, 160 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Blue Hills Boston — Wed 7:15a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 9 of 15 trails 60% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Thu-Fri: 10-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bousquet — Wed 8:35a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 11 of 23 trails, 48% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon/Tue/Thu: 12p-8p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p Open Thu-Tue.

Bradford — Reopen 03/13 13 – 20 base Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Catamount — Wed 7:28p machine groomed 12 – 36 base 35 of 40 trails 88% open, 11 miles, 127 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 20 – 54 base 38 of 45 trails 84% open, 12 miles, 157 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p.

Nashoba Valley — Reopen 03/13 Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Sat/Sun.

Otis Ridge — Wed 9:20p machine groomed 12 – 19 base 9 of 11 trails 82% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Open Wed-Sun.

Ski Butternut — Wed 8:01a machine groomed 28 – 42 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Ski Ward — Wed 10:03a machine groomed 6 – 36 base 9 of 9 trails, 100% open 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

Wachusett — Wed 7:56a machine groomed 46 – 54 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 112 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-9:30p.

Notchview Reservation XC — Wed 7:33a loose granular 10 – 17 base 16 of 24 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

New Hampshire

Arrowhead — Closed for Snow Sports

Attitash — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 63 of 68 trails, 93% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain — Wed 8:54a spring snow machine groomed 15 – 24 base 30 of 45 trails 67% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods — Wed 1:50p machine groomed 18 – 36 base 38 of 63 trails 60% open, 13 miles, 217 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p;Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 3:44p machine groomed 18 – 40 base 70 of 97 trails 72% open, 18 miles, 210 acres, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 9:15a loose granular machine groomed 19 – 23 base 45 of 57 trails 78% open, 11 miles, 147 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain — Wed 7:17a machine groomed 15 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-12a; Sun: 9a-5p.

Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 7:36a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 28 of 28 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gunstock — Wed 6:06a machine groomed 45 – 56 base 41 of 48 trails, 91% open 198 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon: 9a-4p; Tue-Thu: 9a-8p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

King Pine — Wed 7:08a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 3:34p loose granular machine groomed 26 – 36 base 42 of 61 trails 69% open, 21 miles, 309 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Wed 7:52a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 5 of 9 trails 56% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed: 3p-8p; Thu-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p; Open Wed-Sun; Mar 21: Last day.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 7:39a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 58 of 66 trails 88% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Pats Peak — Wed 4:29p machine groomed 18 – 30 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 8 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p; Thu: 8:30a-9p; Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:21a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 35 of 57 trails 61% open, 194 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 4:19p machine groomed 20 – 38 base 61 of 61 trails 98% open, 254 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.

Whaleback — Wed 4:35a machine groomed 8 – 20 base 13 of 30 trails, 43% open 4 of 4 lifts, Thu: 2p-8p; Fri 2p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Wildcat — Wed 8:00a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 28 of 48 trails, 58% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed No Recent Information packed powder machine groomed 10 – 18 base 17 of 34 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Dexters Inn XC — Wed 7:24a spring snow 2 – 6 base Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.

Eastman XC — Wed Reopen 03/10 spring snow machine groomed 1 – 4 base 12 of 14 trails 15 miles Wed-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Franconia XC — Wed 8:02a spring snow 1 – 5 base 6 of 21 trails, 9 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 8:21a machine groomed 22 – 32 base 36 of 36 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Jackson XC — Wed 7:27a variable 5 – 8 base 33 of 59 trails

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine XC — Wed 8:26a variable machine groomed 6 – 12 base 17 of 17 trails

Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 8:03a wet snow 10 – 12 base 18 of 31 trails, 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Nordic Skier XC — Closed for Snow Sports

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — Operating no details Mon-Thu: 2p-8p; Fri: 1p-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Mountain Creek — Wed 5:15a machine groomed 36 – 40 base 45 of 46 trails 100% open, 167 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

High Point XC — Wed 5:18a wet granular machine groomed 4 – 10 base 6 of 6 trails 11 miles Mon/Tue/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Wed: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 3:39p machine groomed 10 – 34 base 40 of 51 trails 78% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Brantling Ski Slopes — Reopen 03/13 machine groomed 12 – 20 base Sat: 9a-6p; Sun 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 3:58p machine groomed 24 – 60 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun:9a-9p.

Buffalo Ski Club — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 24 – 62 base 24 of 41 trails 59% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Wed-Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 8a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Cockaigne — Wed 6:51a spring snow machine groomed 3 – 36 base 4 of 15 trails, 27% open 2 of 4 lifts, Mon/Wed-Fri: 3p-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Mon.

Dry Hill — Wed 6:52a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 48 base 5 of 7 trails, 71% open 2 of 3 lifts, Wed- Fri: 5p-10p; Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Four Seasons — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 3 of 6 trails 50% open, 1 of 2 lifts, Fri: 5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Gore Mountain — Wed 5:00p machine groomed 9 – 36 base 65 of 110 trails 92% open, 28 miles, 317 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed 7:07a loose granular 30 – 54 base 55 of 56 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Mountain — Wed 7:05a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 4 of 16 trails 25% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Thu: 3p-9p;Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Sun.

Holiday Valley — Wed 9:51p machine groomed 20 – 60 base 53 of 60 trails 88% open, 29 miles, 250 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont — Wed 6:58a machine groomed 32 – 37 base 52 of 56 trails, 93% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).

Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:10a loose granular machine groomed 24 – 36 base 52 of 67 trails 78% open, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Wed 6:59a machine groomed 5 – 58 base 26 of 40 trails 65% open, 5 of 10 lifts, Tue-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat:8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.

Labrador Mountain — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 28 – 58 base 22 of 23 trails 96% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p; Tue-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Maple Ski Ridge — Wed 6:53a machine groomed 6 – 48 base 6 of 8 trails 75% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Wed-Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Wed-Sun.

McCauley — Wed 8:44a machine groomed 10 – 48 base 20 of 23 trails, 87% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter — Wed 7:53a machine groomed 20 – 36 base 10 of 13 trails 77% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Wed/Thu: 10a-7p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-6p; Open Wed-Sun.

Oak Mountain — Wed 3:18p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Peek n Peak — Wed 3:46p loose granular machine groomed 12 – 48 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 25 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 11a-7p; Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun 8:30a-9p.

Plattekill — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 24 – 32 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p Open Fri-Sun.

Snow Ridge — Wed 3:24p machine groomed 18 – 42 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Song Mountain — Wed 7:01a machine groomed 28 – 58 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Swain — Wed 4:46p wet granular 6 – 12 base 24 of 35 trails, 75% open 7 miles, 100 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Thunder Ridge — Wed 7:56p machine groomed 20 – 40 base 21 of 22 trails 95% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

Titus Mountain — Wed 7:02a loose granular machine groomed 24 – 28 base 28 of 50 trails 56% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Toggenburg — Wed 2:00p machine groomed 15 – 58 base 19 of 25 trails 76% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 3p-9p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Tue-Sun.

West Mountain — Wed 6:54a machine groomed 31 – 43 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 12:24p loose granular machine groomed 30 – 40 base 66 of 87 trails 74% open, 16 miles, 185 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Wed 5:22p spring snow 14 – 26 base 12 of 18 trails 67% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Wed: 5p-9p; Thu: 12p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Windham Mountain — Wed 2:28p loose granular machine groomed 18 – 30 base 47 of 54 trails 87% open, 272 acres, 10 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Wed 7:55a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 19 of 21 trails 90% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed-Thu: 4p-9p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Cascade XC — Wed 8:05a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 8 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 10:55a spring snow machine groomed 8 – 10 base 38 of 34 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 7:49a frozen granular machine groomed 5 – 30 base 24 of 24 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 5:49a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 20 base 18 of 18 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.

Ski Osceola — Wed 10:27a loose granular machine groomed 16 – 16 base 12 miles

Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p.

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Wed 5:54a spring snow 20 – 48 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu:9a-9p; Fri: 9a -10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Blue Knob — Wed 6:35a wet granular 22 – 27 base 16 of 34 trails 47% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Thu: 10a-7p;Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-7p Open Thu-Sun.

Blue Mountain — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 42 – 60 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 16 miles, 164 acres, 6 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback — Wed 4:25p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 39 of 40 trails 100% open, 6 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Elk Mountain — Wed 8:02a machine groomed 30 – 60 base 26 of 27 trails 96% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4:30p;Fri: 8:30a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Hidden Valley — Wed 8:02a machine groomed 42 – 54 base 24 of 26 trails 92% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p; Last day: Apr 04.

Jack Frost — Wed 8:28a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 7 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: JF: 9a-4p; BB: 3p-9p Sat/Sun: JF: 8a-4p; BB: Sat: 8a-9p; Sun: 8a-8p.

Liberty Mountain — Wed 8:15a machine groomed 12 – 16 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-6p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p.

Montage Mountain — Wed 8:17a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Mount Pleasant — Wed 8:17a machine groomed 18 – 42 base 4 of 10 trails 40% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Thu: 3:30p-9p; Fri: 11a-10p; Sat: 9:30a-10p Sun: 9:30a-9p.

Mystic Mountain at Nemacolin Woodlands — Operating no details 2020-2021 Passholders and Guests Only.

Roundtop — Wed 8:19a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Seven Springs — Wed 8:20a machine groomed 38 – 44 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Shawnee Mountain — Wed 4:42p machine groomed 30 – 50 base 20 of 23 trails 87% open, 82 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Ski Big Bear — Wed 12:13p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 16 of 18 trails 89% open, 2 of 7 lifts, Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-7p; Open Fri-Sun.

Ski Sawmill — Wed 8:21a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue/Thu/Fri: 1p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p Open Tue/Thu-Sun.

Spring Mountain — Wed 8:42p machine groomed 30 – 42 base 7 of 8 trails 95% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30p-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Tussey Mountain — Wed 8:30a spring snow 20 – 20 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Whitetail — Wed 8:23a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 24 of 25 trails 96% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-8p.

Rhode Island

Yawgoo Valley — Reopen TBA 12 – 36 base Thu-Fri: 3p-8p Sat-Sun: 9a-12p, 1p-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:30a packed powder machine groomed 24 – 36 base 56 of 71 trails 78% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4pm; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 7:29a machine groomed 31 – 45 base 36 of 47 trails 77% open, 4 of 9 lifts,

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 14 – 28 base 36 of 50 trails 72% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:06a machine groomed 33 – 57 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 4:40p machine groomed 36 – 40 base 88 of 155 trails 57% open, 52 miles, 428 acres, 16 of 22 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed 5:41a wet snow machine groomed 12 – 18 base 46 of 52 trails 88% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed 6:41a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 48 of 50 trails 96% open, 24 miles, 195 acres, 4 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 17: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 6:58a spring snow 64 – 70 base 12 of 17 trails, 71% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mount Snow — Wed 8:09a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 81 of 87 trails 93% open, 8 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:57a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 121 of 121 trails 100% open, 44 miles, 62 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed 4:41p machine groomed 24 – 30 base 30 of 58 trails, 52% open 11 miles, 176 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee — Wed 7:44a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Smugglers Notch — Wed 3:46p variable machine groomed 16 – 50 base 31 of 78 trails 40% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:33a frozen granular machine groomed 10 – 60 base 75 of 116 trails, 65% open 29 miles, 375 acres, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 12:43p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 63 of 99 trails 64% open, 244 acres, 7 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:27a frozen granular machine groomed 48 – 72 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 15 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4p (Mt. Ellen)Mon-Fri: 9a-4p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Wed 10:00a machine groomed 14 – 50 base 16 of 24 trails 62% open, 6 miles, 54 acres, 2 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Timber Creek XC — Wed 8:55a spring snow machine groomed 17 – 25 base 12 of 25 trails 8 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Wild Wings XC — Wed Reopen 03/13 machine groomed 24 – 26 base 5 of 10 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Woodstock XC — Wed 11:04a machine groomed 5 – 13 base 10 of 43 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — Wed 7:40a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 24 of 34 trails, 71% open 9 of 16 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 8:11a machine groomed 63 – 83 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain — Wed 4:25p machine groomed 44 – 80 base 16 of 17 trails 80% open, 3 > 0 (Error: Submitted > max) miles, 75 acres, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Cataloochee — Wed 7:08a spring snow machine groomed 59 – 89 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:04a loose granular machine groomed 34 – 83 base 21 of 21 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Tennessee

Ober Gatlinburg — Wed 7:33a machine groomed 30 – 45 base 8 of 10 trails 80% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 12a-7p; Fri: 12a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun 12p-7p.

Virginia

Bryce Resort — Wed 7:42a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Massanutten — Wed 7:32a machine groomed 40 – 40 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

The Homestead — Closed for Snow Sports

Wintergreen — Wed 7:35a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — Wed 7:36a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 30 of 47 trails 64% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p; Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 7:45a spring snow machine groomed 50 – 50 base 60 of 60 trails 100% open, 257 acres, 11 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Winterplace — Wed 7:40a machine groomed 28 – 48 base 23 of 27 trails 85% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon: 9a-9p;Tue/Wed: 9a-4p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

White Grass XC — Wed 8:04a spring snow 1 – 4 base 6 of 45 trails 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8a-6p.

MORE

