LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Friday, Mar. 19 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 12 – 52 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon: 12p-8p;Tue-Thu: 10a-8p;Fri: 10a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Southington — Wed 9:36p machine groomed 24 – 47 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Powder Ridge — Wed 10:05a machine groomed 36 – 46 base 12 of 19 trails 63% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Wed/Thu: 3p-9p;Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-8p; Open Wed-Sun.

Ski Sundown — Wed 8:54p machine groomed 30 – 40 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Maine

Big Squaw — Wed 9:43a machine groomed 40 – 40 base 28 of 29 trails 97% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 21: Last day.

Bigrock Mountain — Wed 2:02p machine groomed 26 – 26 base 29 of 35 trails 83% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Thu/Fri: 1p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Black Mtn — Wed 8:36a machine groomed 15 – 15 base 21 of 28 trails 75% open, 2 of 2 lifts, Wed: 4p-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl — Wed 7:17p machine groomed 10 – 22 base 9 of 31 trails 29% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Wed-Fri: 12p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Hermon Mountain — Wed 7:58p machine groomed 16 – 30 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-1p; 2p-6p Open Tue-Sun.

Lost Valley — Wed 10:28a machine groomed 12 – 50 base 20 of 31 trails 65% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Friday 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Mar 21: Last day.

Mt Abram — Wed 2:04p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 25 of 54 trails, 46% open 3 of 5 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Saddleback — Wed 8:13a loose granular machine groomed 24 – 40 base 62 of 68 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Shawnee Peak — Wed 4:38p machine groomed 22 – 30 base 35 of 42 trails 83% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 11a-9p; Tue-Thu: 11a-8p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugarloaf — Wed 10:36a loose granular machine groomed 18 – 24 base 77 of 162 trails 48% open, 34 miles, 393 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:57a machine groomed 22 – 30 base 101 of 135 trails 75% open, 42 miles, 656 acres, 14 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p; Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed 10:03a machine groomed 10 – 40 base 27 of 34 trails 79% open, 160 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Blue Hills Boston — Wed 2:01p machine groomed 20 – 20 base 7 of 15 trails 47% open, 2 of 4 lifts, Thu-Fri: 10-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p; Open Thu-Sun Mar 18: 10a-6p.

Bousquet — Reopen 03/20 machine groomed 20 – 30 base Mon/Tue/Thu: 12p-8p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Thu-Tue.

Catamount — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 10 – 36 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Jiminy Peak — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 12 – 32 base 39 of 45 trails 87% open, 12 miles, 160 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p; Mar 18: 9a-4p.

Otis Ridge — Wed 5:29p machine groomed 6 – 19 base 9 of 11 trails, 82% open 2 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 24: 9:30a-4p.

Ski Butternut — Wed 9:00a machine groomed 28 – 40 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Ski Ward — Closed for Snow Sports

Wachusett — Wed 7:20a machine groomed 46 – 54 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 112 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p Mar 19: 9a-9:30p; Mar 20: 7:30a-9:30p.

Notchview Reservation XC — Wed 9:12a loose granular machine groomed 5 – 16 base 6 of 24 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

New Hampshire

Attitash — Wed 9:16a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 53 of 68 trails, 78% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/20 spring snow machine groomed 15 – 24 base 20 of 45 trails, 44% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods — Wed 6:49a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 38 of 63 trails 60% open, 218 acres, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 1:59p wet snow machine groomed 18 – 40 base 68 of 97 trails 70% open, 17 miles, 201 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 16 – 20 base 41 of 57 trails, 71% open 11 miles, 150 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain — Wed 9:17a machine groomed 15 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-12a; Sun: 9a-5p.

Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 9:21a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 13 of 28 trails 46% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 28: Last day.

Gunstock — Wed 10:24p machine groomed 25 – 35 base 38 of 48 trails 65% open, 177 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine — Wed 7:17a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 3:50p machine groomed 26 – 36 base 45 of 61 trails 74% open, 21 miles, 297 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Wed 5:38p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 9 of 9 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Wed: 3p-8p; Thu-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-6p; Open Wed-Sun; Mar 28: Last day.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 9:22a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 50 of 66 trails 76% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Pats Peak — Wed 4:17p machine groomed 18 – 30 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p; Thu: 8:30a-9p; Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 16 – 22 base 31 of 57 trails 54% open, 170 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 2:38p machine groomed 20 – 38 base 62 of 61 trails 100% open, 265 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.

Whaleback — Wed 5:16a machine groomed 8 – 20 base 12 of 30 trails, 40% open 4 of 4 lifts, Thu: 2p-8p; Fri 2p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Wildcat — Wed 9:23a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 38 of 48 trails, 79% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 18: Last day.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 7:50a machine groomed 2 – 10 base 17 of 34 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Dexters Inn XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Eastman XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 7:50a frozen granular machine groomed 6 – 24 base 36 of 36 trails, 6 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Jackson XC — Wed 7:13a machine groomed 5 – 8 base 26 of 59 trails, 16 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 8:31a wet snow machine groomed 4 – 8 base 16 of 31 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

New Jersey

Mountain Creek — Wed 7:01a machine groomed 36 – 40 base 46 of 46 trails 100% open, 167 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 4:51p machine groomed 10 – 34 base 35 of 51 trails 69% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 4:52p machine groomed 18 – 42 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Buffalo Ski Club — Wed Reopen 03/20 machine groomed 18 – 58 base 14 of 41 trails, 34% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Wed-Fri: 4p-9p; Sat: 8a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p Open Wed-Sun.

Dry Hill — Reopen 03/20 machine groomed 12 – 48 base Wed- Fri: 5p-10p Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Four Seasons — Reopen 03/20 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:01p machine groomed 11 – 35 base 66 of 110 trails 90% open, 28 miles, 312 acres, 12 of 14 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p Thu-Fri: 8:30a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed 5:10p loose granular machine groomed 30 – 54 base 31 of 56 trails 55% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9:30a-5p; Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Mountain — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 4 of 16 trails 25% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Thu: 3p-9p;Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-5p Open Thu-Sun.

Holiday Valley — Wed 8:30a machine groomed 18 – 56 base 39 of 60 trails 65% open, 29 miles, 225 acres, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue 9a-7p; Wed: 9a-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont — Wed 6:24a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 47 of 56 trails, 84% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).

Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:05a loose granular machine groomed 24 – 36 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 7 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Wed 6:24a machine groomed 5 – 58 base 14 of 40 trails 35% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Tue-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat:8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.

Labrador Mountain — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 28 – 58 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p; Tue-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Maple Ski Ridge — Wed 4:54p machine groomed 1 – 15 base 6 of 8 trails 75% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Fri: 3p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.

McCauley — Wed 3:04p machine groomed 6 – 36 base 20 of 23 trails, 87% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter — Wed 6:57p machine groomed 20 – 36 base 10 of 13 trails 77% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Wed/Thu: 10a-6p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-6p; Open Wed-Sun.

Oak Mountain — Wed 5:37p frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 36 base 15 of 22 trails 68% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Peek n Peak — Wed 6:28p loose granular machine groomed 6 – 48 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 25 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 11a-7p; Fri: 9:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun 8:30a-9p.

Plattekill — Reopen 03/20 machine groomed 24 – 32 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Fri-Sun.

Snow Ridge — Wed 4:34p machine groomed 6 – 30 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Song Mountain — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 22 – 52 base 24 of 24 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Swain — Wed 6:28a hard packed machine groomed 6 – 12 base 22 of 35 trails, 63% open 2 of 5 lifts, Mon-Wed: 1p-9p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Thunder Ridge — Wed 6:45p machine groomed 20 – 40 base 15 of 22 trails 68% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

Titus Mountain — Wed 6:30a frozen granular machine groomed 16 – 22 base 28 of 50 trails 56% open, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Toggenburg — Wed 2:37p machine groomed 14 – 48 base 18 of 25 trails 72% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

West Mountain — Wed 6:24a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 28 of 31 trails 90% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 5:17a loose granular machine groomed 30 – 40 base 70 of 87 trails 79% open, 18 miles, 215 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Wed 5:01p loose granular 8 – 15 base 8 of 18 trails 44% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun.

Windham Mountain — Wed 2:29p loose granular machine groomed 18 – 30 base 48 of 54 trails 89% open, 219 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 16 of 21 trails 76% open, 3 of 6 lifts, Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 03: Last day.

Cascade XC — Wed 8:32a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 8 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed No Recent Information loose granular machine groomed 8 – 10 base 38 of 34 trails, 25 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 9:08a frozen granular machine groomed 4 – 24 base 24 of 24 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 6:04a machine groomed 11 – 13 base 18 of 18 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.

Ski Osceola — Wed No Recent Information loose granular machine groomed 16 – 16 base 12 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p.

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Wed 5:13a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 36 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thurs -9a – 9p, Fri: 9a -10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Blue Knob — Reopen 03/20 machine groomed 20 – 26 base Thu: 10a-7p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-7p; Open Thu-Sun.

Blue Mountain — Wed 8:20a machine groomed 42 – 60 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 16 miles, 164 acres, 4 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p; Mar 18: 9a-3p.

Camelback — Wed 10:12a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 6 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Elk Mountain — Wed 7:43a machine groomed 30 – 60 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4:30p;Fri: 8:30a-4:30p Sat: 8:30a-4:30p;Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Jack Frost — Wed 8:38a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 7 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: JF: 9a-4p; BB: 3p-9p Sat/Sun: JF: 8a-4p; BB: Sat: 8a-9p; Sun: 8a-8p.

Liberty Mountain — Wed 9:29a machine groomed 12 – 16 base 20 of 21 trails 95% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Wed: 10a-6p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 8a-10p Sun: 8a-8p; Mar 21: Last day.

Montage Mountain — Wed 9:31a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Roundtop — Wed 9:34a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 17 of 20 trails, 85% open 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Mar 21: Last day.

Seven Springs — Wed 9:37a frozen granular machine groomed 36 – 42 base 32 of 33 trails 97% open, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Shawnee Mountain — Wed 2:43p machine groomed 20 – 45 base 20 of 23 trails 87% open, 82 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-4p; Thu/Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Ski Big Bear — Reopen 03/20 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-7p; Open Fri-Sun.

Ski Sawmill — Wed 9:44a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 36 base 13 of 13 trails 100% open, 2 of 5 lifts, Thu-Fri: 3p-9p; Sat/ Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Sun.

Spring Mountain — Wed 7:57a machine groomed 15 – 32 base 7 of 8 trails 95% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 3:30p-9p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9p.

Whitetail — Wed 9:38a machine groomed 32 – 32 base 21 of 25 trails 84% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p;Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-8p; Mar 21: Last day.

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 37 of 71 trails 52% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4pm; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 7:17a machine groomed 31 – 45 base 47 of 47 trails 100% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 37 of 50 trails 74% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 30 – 54 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 10:01a machine groomed 36 – 40 base 87 of 155 trails 56% open, 53 miles, 449 acres, 16 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed 5:42a icy machine groomed 12 – 18 base 39 of 52 trails 65% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed 6:30a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 32 of 50 trails 64% open, 15 miles, 120 acres, 3 of 6 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 6 of 17 trails, 35% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Wed-Sun.

Mount Snow — Wed 9:41a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 67 of 87 trails 77% open, 9 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:57a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 87 of 121 trails 72% open, 33 miles, 493 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed 10:02a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 37 of 58 trails, 64% open 13 miles, 189 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8;30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee — Wed 7:23a machine groomed 10 – 20 base 12 of 13 trails 92% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:29p variable machine groomed 14 – 48 base 38 of 78 trails 49% open, 240 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:02a 1 new loose granular machine groomed 30 – 60 base 81 of 116 trails 70% open, 33 miles, 407 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 1:50p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 70 of 99 trails 71% open, 553 acres, 9 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:15a 2 new machine groomed 48 – 72 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 14 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4p (Mt. Ellen)Mon-Fri: 9a-4p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Wed 8:25a machine groomed 14 – 50 base 10 of 24 trails 45% open, 4 miles, 49 acres, 3 of 3 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Mar 21: Last day.

Wild Wings XC — Wed 7:12a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 17 base 7 of 10 trails 7 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Woodstock XC — Wed 8:09a machine groomed 1 – 5 base 2 of 43 trails, 5 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — Wed 8:49a wet granular machine groomed 28 – 28 base 18 of 34 trails, 53% open 5 of 16 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 8:02a machine groomed 50 – 67 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain — Wed 9:46a machine groomed 44 – 80 base 11 of 17 trails 65% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Cataloochee — Wed 7:17a spring snow machine groomed 43 – 73 base 15 of 18 trails 83% open, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugar Mountain — Wed 9:51a 1 new powder machine groomed 25 – 76 base 17 of 21 trails, 81% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Virginia

Bryce Resort — Wed 8:51a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 7 of 8 trails 88% open, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4:30p;Fri: 9a-8:30p; Sat: 9a-8:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Mar 21: Last day.

Massanutten — Wed 7:44a machine groomed 36 – 36 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wintergreen — Wed 9:56a machine groomed 25 – 25 base 23 of 26 trails 88% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Mar 21: Last day.

West Virginia

Canaan Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 7:10a spring snow machine groomed 40 – 40 base 61 of 60 trails 100% open, 185 acres, 10 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

White Grass XC — Closed for Snow Sports

MORE

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.