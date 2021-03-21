Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Big Powderhorn — Closed for Snow Sports
Big Snow Resort — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 10 – 21 base Fri: 9a-8p Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Boyne Highlands — Wed 9:56a machine groomed 47 – 47 base 46 of 55 trails 84% open, 428 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 17-20: 9a-9p.
Boyne Mountain — Wed 10:13a machine groomed 38 – 38 base 46 of 60 trails 77% open, 342 acres, 11 of 12 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p Mar 26-Apr 10: 9a-6p.
Caberfae Peaks — Closed for Snow Sports
Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:25a machine groomed 36 – 48 base 47 of 58 trails 81% open, 85 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Marquette — Closed for Snow Sports
Mont Ripley — Closed for Snow Sports
Mount Bohemia — Wed 1:15p variable machine groomed 36 – 36 base 100% open 2 of 2 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.
Nubs Nob — Wed 7:59a machine groomed 25 – 36 base 37 of 53 trails, 70% open 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 14: Last day.
Pine Mountain — Wed 9:34a machine groomed 12 – 36 base 32 of 35 trails 91% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon/Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Thu-Mon.
Shanty Creek — Closed for Snow Sports
The Homestead — Closed for Snow Sports
|Minnesota
Afton Alps — Closed for Snow Sports
Andes Tower Hills — Closed for Snow Sports
Buck Hill — Closed for Snow Sports
Giants Ridge — Wed 8:05a spring snow machine groomed 30 – 40 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-6p.
Lutsen Mountains — Wed 10:00a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 61 of 62 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Spirit Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Welch Village — Closed for Snow Sports
Wild Mountain — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 10 – 20 base Fri: 10p-6p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.
|Ohio
Snow Trails — Closed for Snow Sports
|South Dakota
Terry Peak — Wed 8:41a 1 new machine groomed 14 – 22 base 22 of 30 trails 78% open, 12 miles, 340 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Wisconsin
Alpine Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Cascade Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Christie Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Granite Peak — Wed 7:50a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 55 of 58 trails 95% open, 145 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.
Little Switzerland — Closed for Snow Sports
Nordic Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Trollhaugen — Closed for Snow Sports
Tyrol Basin — Closed for Snow Sports
|ROCKIES
|Colorado
Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:32a packed powder 55 – 55 base 144 of 147 trails 99% open, 1418 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Aspen Highlands — Wed 6:14a 3 new packed powder 58 – 70 base 107 of 122 trails, 88% open, 992 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Aspen Mountain — Wed 6:13a 4 new packed powder 47 – 53 base 76 of 76 trails, 100% open, 675 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Beaver Creek — Wed 5:57a 5 new powder machine groomed 48 – 48 base 147 of 150 trails, 98% open, 1749 acres, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Bluebird Backcountry — Wed 7:59a 2 new packed powder 38 – 58 base 11 of 12 trails, 96% open, 780 acres Mon, Thu/Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Breckenridge — Wed 6:17a 3 new powder machine groomed 54 – 54 base 178 of 187 trails, 95% open, 2737 acres, 34 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Buttermilk — Wed 6:14a 3 new packed powder 39 – 41 base 40 of 44 trails 91% open, 434 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Cooper — Wed 5:40a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 42 – 50 base 59 of 59 trails 100% open, 470 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Copper Mountain — Wed 6:22a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 46 – 46 base 156 of 158 trails, 99% open, 23 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Crested Butte — Wed 6:01a 3 new packed powder machine groomed 56 – 56 base 119 of 160 trails, 74% open, 1456 acres, 15 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Echo Mountain — Wed 7:36a packed powder machine groomed 18 – 18 base 8 of 8 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon/Tue: 10a-5p Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p.
Eldora — Wed 5:58a 2 new machine groomed 55 – 55 base 65 of 65 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Granby Ranch — Wed 6:23a 5 new packed powder machine groomed 29 – 29 base 40 of 41 trails 98% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Irwin — Wed 8:36a 3 new powder 66 – 72 base Mon-Fri: 8a-5p Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Kendall Mountain — Operating, no details
Keystone — Wed 6:02a 3 new powder machine groomed 52 – 52 base 121 of 129 trails 94% open, 3049 acres, 20 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loveland — Wed 4:55a 2 new powder machine groomed 57 – 57 base 84 of 94 trails 89% open, 1800 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Monarch — Wed 5:50a 5 new powder machine groomed 58 – 58 base 62 of 64 trails 97% open, 776 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powderhorn — Wed 5:46a 3 new powder machine groomed 43 – 43 base 49 of 50 trails 98% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Purgatory — Wed 6:04a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 56 – 61 base 104 of 105 trails 100% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Silverton Mountain — Reopen 03/25 38 – 68 base 100% open 26819 acres Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Thu-Sun.
Snowmass — Wed 6:13a 5 new packed powder 52 – 73 base 93 of 93 trails 100% open, 3256 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Steamboat — Wed 7:34a 5 new powder machine groomed 77 – 77 base 169 of 169 trails 100% open, 2959 acres, 17 of 18 lifts, sm Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.
Sunlight — Wed 5:31a 5 new machine groomed 46 – 48 base 71 of 72 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Telluride — Wed 9:56a 6 new powder machine groomed 54 – 65 base 139 of 147 trails 95% open, 1446 acres, 17 of 17 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Vail — Wed 6:05a 5 new powder machine groomed 57 – 57 base 195 of 195 trails 100% open, 5255 acres, 30 of 31 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Winter Park — Wed 8:24a 6 new powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 165 of 168 trails, 99% open, 2898 acres, 21 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Wolf Creek — Wed 2:47p 3 new powder 103 – 113 base 133 of 133 trails, 100% open, 42 miles, 1600 acres, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
|Montana
Big Sky — Wed 5:45a 5 new powder machine groomed 57 – 92 base 284 of 317 trails 90% open, 5522 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Blacktail Mountain — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 56 – 56 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Bridger Bowl — Wed 4:59a variable machine groomed 62 – 62 base 75 of 75 trails 100% open, 2000 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Discovery — Wed 5:48a machine groomed 30 – 55 base 60 of 74 trails 81% open, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p.
Great Divide — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 42 – 46 base Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Lost Trail — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 90 – 96 base Thu/Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Thu-Sun.
Maverick — Operating, no details
Montana Snowbowl — Wed 11:42a machine groomed 38 – 78 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 10a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-3:30p Open Wed-Mon.
Red Lodge — Wed 6:03a packed powder machine groomed 31 – 45 base 60 of 70 trails 86% open, 1401 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Showdown — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 34 – 44 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.
Whitefish — Wed 6:26a 1 new machine groomed 24 – 91 base 111 of 113 trails 98% open, 2990 acres, 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-8:30p Sat: 9a-8:30p; Sun: 9a-4p.
|New Mexico
Angel Fire — Closed for Snow Sports
Pajarito — Closed for Snow Sports
Red River — Closed for Snow Sports
Sipapu — Wed 5:27a spring snow machine groomed 32 – 38 base 40 of 43 trails, 93% open 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski Apache — Closed for Snow Sports
Ski Santa Fe — Wed 8:27a machine groomed 58 – 58 base 82 of 86 trails 95% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:15p.
Taos — Wed 5:29a variable machine groomed 65 – 79 base 108 of 110 trails, 98% open 14 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Utah
Alta — Wed 6:13a 16 new powder machine groomed 98 – 98 base 103 of 116 trails 89% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p Apr 18: Last day.
Beaver Mountain — Wed 6:14a 4 new powder machine groomed 60 – 60 base 48 of 48 trails, 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 04: Last Day.
Brian Head — Wed 6:15a 2 new machine groomed 51 – 51 base 70 of 71 trails 99% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-4p Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9:30a-9p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Apr 18: Last day.
Brighton — Wed 6:16a 17 new powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 66 of 66 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4p Apr 18: Last day.
Cherry Peak — Wed 6:17a 3 new machine groomed 36 – 36 base 30 of 38 trails 79% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun 9a-4p.
Deer Valley — Wed 7:33a 12 new machine groomed 63 – 63 base 103 of 103 trails, 100% open, 2005 acres, 21 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Eagle Point — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 60 – 60 base Fri: 9:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 04: Last day.
Nordic Valley — Wed 2:36p machine groomed 31 – 31 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10a-7p; Fri: 10a-8p; Sat: 10a-8p Sun: 10a-4p; Mar 28: Last day.
Park City — Wed 6:27a 10 new packed powder machine groomed 55 – 70 base 319 of 341 trails 94% open, 6735 acres, 41 of 41 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 11: Last day.
Powder Mountain — Wed 5:56a 9 new hard packed machine groomed 45 – 55 base 140 of 154 trails, 90% open, 7464 acres, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Snowbasin — Wed 5:41a 14 new powder machine groomed 75 – 75 base 97 of 106 trails 92% open, 26 miles, 2725 acres, 12 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Snowbird — Wed 5:50a 17 new powder machine groomed 87 – 87 base 135 of 169 trails 80% open, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Solitude — Wed 7:33a 18 new packed powder machine groomed 85 – 85 base 61 of 82 trails 74% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Sundance — Wed 6:19a 6 new machine groomed 44 – 44 base 40 of 45 trails 89% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed, Fri: 9a-9p; Tue, Thu: 9a-4:30p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p; Apr 04: Last Day.
|Wyoming
Grand Targhee — Wed 7:09a 11 new wet snow machine groomed 104 – 110 base 95 of 95 trails, 100% open, 45 miles, 2602 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Hogadon — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 15 – 15 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Jackson Hole — Wed 7:04a 5 new variable machine groomed 32 – 98 base 117 of 133 trails, 88% open, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Meadowlark Ski Lodge — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 38 – 40 base Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Sleeping Giant — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 40 – 80 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Snow King — Wed 8:35a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 39 – 40 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6:30p; Sat: 9a-6:30p Sun: 9a-4p.
Snowy Range — Wed 4:33a packed powder machine groomed 88 – 95 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
White Pine — Wed 8:26p machine groomed 10 – 24 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 370 acres, 2 of 2 lifts, Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Fri-Mon.
Grand Targhee XC — Wed 7:11a 11 new wet snow machine groomed 104 – 110 base 5 of 5 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC SOUTH
|Arizona
Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 63 – 63 base 47 of 55 trails 85% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Alpine Meadows — Wed 5:45a machine groomed 77 – 132 base 94 of 103 trails 91% open, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bear Mountain — Wed 9:14a machine groomed 46 – 60 base 28 of 30 trails 93% open, 10 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun:8:30a-4p.
Bear Valley — Wed 9:21a packed powder machine groomed 84 – 84 base 56 of 75 trails 75% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Boreal — Wed 10:03a machine groomed 75 – 75 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 6 of 8 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p.
China Peak — Wed 9:26a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 51 of 54 trails 94% open, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon,Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:07a packed powder machine groomed 45 – 57 base 62 of 67 trails 98% open, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 10:05a variable machine groomed 28 – 30 base 100% open 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Heavenly — Wed 7:26a packed powder machine groomed 50 – 76 base 97 of 97 trails, 98% open 4700 acres, 25 of 29 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Homewood — Wed 7:04a packed powder machine groomed 46 – 110 base 67 of 67 trails 100% open, 1260 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
June — Wed 10:42a 3 – 5 new powder machine groomed 36 – 48 base 41 of 43 trails 95% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Kirkwood — Wed 7:27a packed powder machine groomed 63 – 76 base 85 of 86 trails 100% open, 4 miles, 2300 acres, 10 of 15 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mammoth — Wed 10:18a machine groomed 125 – 125 base 136 of 154 trails 83% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mountain High — Wed 11:13a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 36 base 26 of 59 trails 44% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9a-4p; Wed-Fri: 9a-10p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
Mt Baldy — Operating, no details
Mt Shasta — Wed 8:05a packed powder machine groomed 74 – 74 base 32 of 32 trails 100% open, 425 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p.
Northstar — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 18 – 78 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 2944 acres, 18 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 58 – 109 base 45 of 46 trails 98% open, 2000 acres, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Snow Summit — Wed 3:02a machine groomed 60 – 60 base 25 of 32 trails 76% open, 12 of 15 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Snow Valley — Wed 9:33a machine groomed 24 – 48 base 18 of 30 trails 60% open, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Soda Springs — Wed 1:21p powder machine groomed 95 – 95 base 20 of 20 trails 100% open Mon, Thu/Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Squaw Valley — Wed 5:44a machine groomed 56 – 112 base 156 of 158 trails 99% open, 22 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sugar Bowl — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 78 – 131 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.
Tahoe Donner — Wed 10:09a machine groomed 54 – 54 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack Lodge Resort XC — Wed 8:10a machine groomed 16 – 46 base 1717 miles
Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Diamond Peak — Wed 6:41a hard packed machine groomed 45 – 65 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 4 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Nevada
Lee Canyon — Wed 7:57a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 27 of 30 trails 90% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|California
Mt Rose — Wed 7:17a 1 new machine groomed 44 – 72 base 65 of 65 trails 100% open, 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|PACIFIC NORTH
|Idaho
Bogus Basin — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 64 – 69 base 80 of 82 trails, 2600 acres 10 of 10 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Brundage — Wed 5:18a 1 new machine groomed 63 – 103 base 67 of 67 trails 25 miles, 1920 acres, 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p ,
Kelly Canyon — Closed for Snow Sports
Lookout Pass — Wed 5:19a 2 new machine groomed 74 – 104 base 38 of 38 trails 560 acres, 4 of 4 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Magic Mountain — Operating, no details
Pebble Creek — Wed 10:00a machine groomed 23 – 63 base 27 of 30 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 90% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Pomerelle — Wed 10:03a machine groomed 66 – 75 base 18 of 24 trails 3 of 3 lifts, 75% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 03: Last day.
Schweitzer Mountain — Wed 12:00p variable machine groomed 53 – 87 base 92 of 92 trails 9 of 10 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Silver Mountain — Wed 9:07a machine groomed 74 – 81 base 76 of 80 trails 6 of 7 lifts, 95% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Soldier Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Sun Valley — Wed 6:02a machine groomed 56 – 77 base 111 of 128 trails 16 of 17 lifts, 87% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Tamarack — Wed 7:48a packed powder machine groomed 37 – 78 base 48 of 48 trails, 1100 acres 4 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Oregon
Anthony Lakes — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 78 – 78 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun; Apr 04: Last day.
Cooper Spur — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 19 – 19 base Fri: 4p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Hoodoo — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 94 – 94 base Wed-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Mt Ashland — Wed 9:08a machine groomed 63 – 71 base 44 of 44 trails, 240 acres 4 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon.
Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:23a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 110 – 124 base 121 of 121 trails 4323 acres, 14 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:22a 6 new packed powder machine groomed 141 – 201 base 87 of 87 trails 8 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 6:48a 5 new machine groomed 61 – 87 base 65 of 65 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Timberline — Wed 8:15a machine groomed 170 – 170 base 5 of 9 lifts, 56% open Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-4p.
Willamette Pass — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 55 – 55 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Washington
49 Degrees North — Wed 5:11a machine groomed 75 – 132 base 82 of 89 trails 7 of 7 lifts, 92% open, Mon/Tue, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Tue.
Bluewood — Operating, no details
Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:16a variable machine groomed 130 – 130 base 83 of 85 trails 2600 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Loup Loup Ski Bowl — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 72 – 76 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3:45p; Open Sat/Sun; Mar 28: Last Day.
Mission Ridge — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 53 – 55 base 56 of 56 trails 6 of 6 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mt Baker — Wed 5:06a 5 new powder machine groomed 198 – 210 base 38 of 38 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Mt Spokane — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 57 – 94 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Stevens Pass — Wed 8:17a 3 new machine groomed 148 – 148 base 55 of 77 trails 13 of 14 lifts, 71% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 8:18a hard packed machine groomed 113 – 113 base 83 of 83 trails 21 of 26 lifts, 100% open, Mon/Tue: 9a-5p Wed-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.
Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 8:24a machine groomed 133 – 235 base 18 of 24 trails, 5 of 5 lifts, 75% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.
White Pass — Wed 8:19a 3 new machine groomed 81 – 138 base 47 of 47 trails 8 of 8 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p.
|CANADA
|British Columbia
Apex Mountain — Wed 6:40a 2 new machine groomed 104 – 104 base 79 of 80 trails 99% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Baldy Mountain — Wed 6:48a 1 new machine groomed 75 – 75 base 35 of 35 trails 100% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon, Thu/Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon Mar 29: Last day.
Big White — Wed 7:24a machine groomed 90 – 90 base 116 of 119 trails, 97% open 13 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:45a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-3:30p.
Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:16a 4 new machine groomed 104 – 198 base 53 of 53 trails, 100% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Fairmont Hot Springs — Wed 9:36a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 14 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p.
Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:09a 3 new spring snow machine groomed 30 – 80 base 142 of 142 trails 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:46a 2 new powder machine groomed 125 – 161 base 32 of 33 trails, 97% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Hudson Bay — Wed 9:45a machine groomed 63 – 69 base 41 of 41 trails, 100% open 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.
Kicking Horse — Wed 3:55a 2 new powder machine groomed 85 – 178 base 128 of 129 trails, 99% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p.
Kimberley — Wed 4:03a machine groomed 38 – 47 base 75 of 80 trails, 94% open 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5:30p-8:30p.
Manning Park Resort — Wed 9:49a 1 new machine groomed 78 – 78 base 34 of 34 trails, 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mount Seymour — Wed 9:54a 1 new machine groomed 135 – 203 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-9:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-9:30p Mar 13-28: 8:30a-9:30p.
Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 9:59a 1 new machine groomed 107 – 156 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Thu: 8a-4:30p Fri: 8a-8p Sat/Sun: 8a-8p.
Panorama Mountain — Wed 5:57a 4 new spring snow machine groomed 23 – 56 base 135 of 135 trails, 100% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Powder King — Wed 4:42a 1 new spring snow machine groomed 61 – 142 base 37 of 37 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon/Thu-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Thu-Mon.
RED Mountain Resort — Wed 8:01a 1 new packed powder machine groomed 47 – 80 base 118 of 119 trails, 99% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p.
Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 10:03a 6 new machine groomed 100 – 100 base 33 of 75 trails, 44% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Sasquatch Mountain Resort — Wed 7:07a powder machine groomed 169 – 169 base 35 of 35 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 9a-8p Sun: 9a-4p.
SilverStar — Wed 6:44a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 61 – 73 base 130 of 133 trails 98% open, 8 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Sun Peaks — Wed 7:04a 2 new machine groomed 70 – 84 base 137 of 137 trails 100% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:15a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p.
Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:22a packed powder machine groomed 116 – 116 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 22 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3p.
Whitewater — Wed 5:50a 3 new powder machine groomed 98 – 98 base 82 of 82 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4p.
|Manitoba
Asessippi Ski Area — Wed 8:48a machine groomed 48 – 56 base 20 of 26 trails 77% open, 2 of 5 lifts Mon: 9:30a-4:30p; Thu/Fri: 9:30a-7p; Sat: 9:30a-7p Sun: 9:30a-4:30p; Open Thu-Mon.
|Quebec
Bromont — Wed 11:00a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 99 of 141 trails, 80% open 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.
Camp Fortune — Wed 11:02a machine groomed 8 – 8 base 18 of 25 trails, 72% open 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Le Massif — Wed 7:49a machine groomed 21 – 21 base 43 of 53 trails, 81% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:15p.
Mont Belu — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 12:30p-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun Mar 28: Last day.
Mont Blanc — Wed 11:08a wet snow machine groomed 12 – 12 base 37 of 42 trails 88% open, 6 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Cascades — Wed 11:12a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Mont Gleason — Wed 11:16a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 19 of 25 trails 99% open, 3 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Habitant — Wed 11:19a machine groomed 14 – 14 base 10 of 11 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Mont Orford — Wed 11:26a variable machine groomed 12 – 12 base 36 of 61 trails, 59% open 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Rigaud — Wed 11:31a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 15 of 15 trails 100% open, 2 of 2 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-7p.
Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:41a corn snow machine groomed 6 – 12 base 55 of 71 trails 77% open, 350 acres, 9 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Mont Ste Marie — Wed 11:33a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 19 of 20 trails 95% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Mont Sutton — Wed 6:33a spring snow machine groomed 28 – 43 base 58 of 60 trails, 97% open 24 miles, 219 acres, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Owls Head — Wed 11:35a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 37 of 52 trails, 71% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Ski La Reserve — Wed 11:43a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 18 of 40 trails 45% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Thu: 8:30a-3:45p; Fri: 11a-3p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Sommet Edelweiss — Wed 11:51a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 16 of 20 trails 80% open, 3 of 4 lifts Mon/Wed-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Mon.
Sommet Gabriel — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sommet Morin Heights — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p;; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sommet Olympia — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 – 12 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 12:02p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 36 of 40 trails 90% open, 8 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-8:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8:30p.
Stoneham — Wed 6:41a spring snow machine groomed 14 – 14 base 28 of 43 trails, 67% open 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Wed: 9a-4p Thu-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat: 8:30a-7p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Tremblant — Wed 5:35a spring snow machine groomed 30 – 50 base 97 of 102 trails, 95% open 680 acres, 14 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Val D Irene — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 14 – 14 base Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun.
versant Avila — Wed 12:06p machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 13 trails 77% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Vorlage — Wed 11:45a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 14 of 18 trails, 78% open 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|Ontario
Batawa Ski Hill — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 26 – 26 base Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Fri-Sun Mar 28: Last day.
Blue Mountain — Wed 2:20p machine groomed 39 – 39 base 35 of 43 trails 81% open, 324 acres, 9 of 15 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Boler Mountain — Wed 10:03a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 13 of 15 trails 87% open, 4 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 12p-9p; Sat: 9a-9 Sun: 9a-6:15p.
Brimacombe — Wed 10:17a machine groomed 18 – 18 base 9 of 21 trails, 43% open 4 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-9:30a; Sat: 9a-9:30p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Calabogie Peaks — Wed 8:25a machine groomed 20 – 24 base 24 of 24 trails 86% open, 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Chicopee — Closed for Snow Sports
Dagmar Ski Resort — Wed 10:30a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 15 of 18 trails 83% open, 4 of 6 lifts Sat: 9a-9:30p; Sun:9a-8p.
Glen Eden — Closed for Snow Sports
Hidden Valley — Wed 10:37a machine groomed 33 – 33 base 13 of 15 trails 87% open, 4 of 4 lifts Mon: 9a-4p Thu/Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Hockley Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Lakeridge Ski Resort — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 22 – 22 base Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.
Loch Lomond — Operating, no details
Mansfield Ski Club — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 18 – 18 base Thu-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Mt Pakenham — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 28 – 30 base Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat-Sun.
Mt St Louis Moonstone — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 16 – 31 base Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.
Sir Sams — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 24 – 31 base Wed-Fri: 9:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Wed-Sun.
Snow Valley — Wed 10:54a machine groomed 31 – 31 base 19 of 20 trails, 95% open 4 of 9 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-7p; Sat/Sun: 11a-7p.
|Nova Scotia
Martock — Wed 10:11a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 10 of 11 trails, 91% open 3 of 3 lifts, smMon-Wed: 9a-9p; Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p; Sun: 9a-9p.
|New Brunswick
Crabbe Mountain — Wed 10:09a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 32 of 34 trails 94% open, 3 of 3 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Mont Farlagne — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 24 – 24 base Wed, Fri 10a-9p Thu: 10a-5p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
|Alberta
Banff Norquay — Wed 7:51a machine groomed 50 – 50 base 56 of 60 trails 93% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat: 9a-4p/5p-9p Sun: 9a-4p.
Canada Olympic Park — Wed 10:09a machine groomed 12 – 12 base 3 of 3 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Thu: 4p-9p Fri: 1p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Mar 29-Apr 04: 9a-5p.
Castle Mountain — Wed 5:45a 2 new spring snow machine groomed 34 – 69 base 81 of 95 trails 85% open, 2900 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-5p.
Lake Louise — Wed 5:46a 1- 1 new packed powder machine groomed 57 – 68 base 151 of 160 trails 94% open, 10 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Marmot Basin — Wed 8:26a 1 new wet snow machine groomed 54 – 54 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Nakiska — Wed 10:31a 1 new machine groomed 47 – 47 base 73 of 79 trails 92% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Sunshine Village — Wed 5:33a 3 new powder machine groomed 78 – 305 base 134 of 145 trails, 92% open, 11 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|ALASKA
|Alaska
Alyeska Resort — Wed 8:41a machine groomed 44 – 135 base 11 of 76 trails 14% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon-Thu: 10:30a-5:30p Fri: 10:30a-8p Sat: 10:30a-8p Sun: 10:30a-5:30p.
Eaglecrest — Wed 7:08a 4 new machine groomed 78 – 144 base 36 of 36 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts Wed-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p Open Wed-Sun; Mar 22-23: 8:30a-4:30p.
|CANADA
|Quebec
Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 10 – 12 base 13 of 18 trails, 70 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
