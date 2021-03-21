Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com
|Sunday, Mar. 21
|NORTHEAST
|Connecticut
Mohawk Mountain — Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 12 – 52 base Tue-Thu: 10a-4p;Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 22: Not open Open Tue-Sun.
Mt Southington — Wed 6:46p machine groomed 24 – 47 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Powder Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports
Ski Sundown — Wed 8:37p machine groomed 30 – 40 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.
|Maine
Baker Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Big Squaw — Closed for Snow Sports
Bigrock Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Black Mtn — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 15 – 15 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Camden Snow Bowl — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 10 – 22 base Wed-Fri: 12p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.
Hermon Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 16 – 30 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-1p/2p-6p Open Tue-Sun.
Lost Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Mt Abram — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Open Thu-Sun; Mar 28: Last Day.
Saddleback — Wed 6:40a loose granular machine groomed 20 – 30 base 62 of 68 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.
Shawnee Peak — Wed 2:47p machine groomed 22 – 34 base 38 of 42 trails 90% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 11a-8p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Mon.
Sugarloaf — Wed 12:25p loose granular machine groomed 18 – 24 base 77 of 162 trails 48% open, 34 miles, 393 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.
Sunday River — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 22 – 30 base 104 of 135 trails 77% open, 43 miles, 665 acres, 18 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p; Sun: 8a-4p.
Titcomb Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
|Massachusetts
Berkshire East — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 10 – 40 base 27 of 34 trails 79% open, 148 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Blue Hills Boston — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p; Open Thu-Sun.
Bousquet — Closed for Snow Sports
Catamount — Wed 9:27p machine groomed 10 – 36 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 10 miles, 120 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Jiminy Peak — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 12 – 32 base 36 of 45 trails 80% open, 12 miles, 160 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Nashoba Valley — Closed for Snow Sports
Otis Ridge — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 19 base Fri: 4p-9p Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.
Ski Butternut — Wed 6:54a machine groomed 28 – 40 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.
Wachusett — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 46 – 54 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 112 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.
Notchview Reservation XC — Wed 10:47a loose granular machine groomed 3 – 14 base 12 of 24 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.
|New Hampshire
Attitash — Wed 1:47p machine groomed 26 – 26 base 54 of 68 trails, 79% open 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Black Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Bretton Woods — Wed 2:12p machine groomed 18 – 36 base 52 of 63 trails 83% open, 306 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Cannon Mountain — Wed 1:55p wet snow machine groomed 18 – 40 base 68 of 97 trails 70% open, 18 miles, 206 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Cranmore — Wed 5:28a machine groomed 15 – 19 base 47 of 57 trails, 82% open 12 miles, 157 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Crotched Mountain — Wed 1:51p machine groomed 15 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 1:54p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 13 of 28 trails 46% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 28: Last day.
Gunstock — Wed 6:10p machine groomed 25 – 35 base 39 of 48 trails, 60% open 187 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
King Pine — Wed 7:03a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Loon Mountain — Wed 7:18a machine groomed 26 – 36 base 47 of 61 trails 77% open, 21 miles, 297 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
McIntyre Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports
Mount Sunapee — Wed 1:59p machine groomed 32 – 32 base 52 of 66 trails 78% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.
Pats Peak — Wed 2:49p machine groomed 18 – 30 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p; Thu: 8:30a-9p; Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 16 – 22 base 31 of 57 trails 54% open, 170 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Waterville Valley — Wed 3:07p machine groomed 20 – 38 base 60 of 61 trails 97% open, 261 acres, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.
Whaleback — Closed for Snow Sports
Wildcat — Wed 2:06p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 31 of 48 trails, 64% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 7:11a machine groomed 4 – 10 base 17 of 34 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Dexters Inn XC — Closed for Snow Sports
Eastman XC — Closed for Snow Sports
Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 7:46a frozen granular machine groomed 6 – 24 base 36 of 36 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.
Jackson XC — Wed 7:05a machine groomed 5 – 8 base 26 of 59 trails, 16 miles
Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 8:31a wet snow machine groomed 4 – 8 base 16 of 31 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
|New Jersey
Campgaw Mountain — Operating no details Mon-Thu: 2p-8p; Fri: 1p-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-8p.
Mountain Creek — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 36 – 40 base 43 of 46 trails 93% open, 167 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
|New York
Belleayre — Wed 3:59p machine groomed 10 – 34 base 35 of 51 trails 70% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Bristol Mountain — Wed 5:54p machine groomed 18 – 42 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Buffalo Ski Club — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 18 – 58 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Dry Hill — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 – 48 base Wed- Fri: 5p-10p Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.
Four Seasons — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.
Gore Mountain — Wed 4:12p spring snow machine groomed 10 – 33 base 53 of 110 trails 81% open, 23 miles, 281 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Greek Peak — Wed 4:42p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 28 of 56 trails 50% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9:30a-5p; Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p.
Holiday Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Holiday Valley — Wed 7:51p machine groomed 18 – 56 base 39 of 60 trails 65% open, 29 miles, 225 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue 9a-7p; Wed: 9a-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.
HoliMont — Wed 7:53a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 47 of 56 trails, 84% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).
Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:23a loose granular machine groomed 24 – 36 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Kissing Bridge — Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 5 – 58 base Tue-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat:8a-10p; Sun: 8a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.
Labrador Mountain — Wed 7:55a machine groomed 28 – 58 base 15 of 23 trails 65% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p; Tue-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Maple Ski Ridge — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 1 – 15 base Fri: 3p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.
McCauley — Wed 3:14p machine groomed 6 – 36 base 22 of 23 trails, 96% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.
Mount Peter — Closed for Snow Sports
Oak Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Peek n Peak — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 48 base Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun 8:30a-9p; Open Sat-Sun.
Plattekill — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 24 – 32 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Fri-Sun.
Royal Mountain — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 15 – 24 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Snow Ridge — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 6 – 30 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun.
Song Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 22 – 52 base 24 of 24 trails, 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.
Swain — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 6 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Sat/Sun.
Thunder Ridge — Wed 3:48p machine groomed 20 – 40 base 20 of 22 trails 91% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.
Titus Mountain — Wed 7:57a loose granular machine groomed 16 – 22 base 40 of 50 trails 80% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Toggenburg — Closed for Snow Sports
West Mountain — Wed 2:32p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 30 of 31 trails 97% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Whiteface — Wed 5:17a loose granular machine groomed 27 – 37 base 67 of 87 trails 75% open, 18 miles, 210 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Willard Mountain — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 8 – 16 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.
Windham Mountain — Wed 2:32p loose granular machine groomed 18 – 30 base 45 of 54 trails 83% open, 266 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Woods Valley — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 24 – 48 base Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.
Cascade XC — Wed 8:00a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 8 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:29a loose granular machine groomed 3 – 6 base 35 of 34 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Gore Mountain XC — Reopen 03/27 5 – 14 base Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.
Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 7:58a spring snow machine groomed 2 – 24 base 24 of 24 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 6:04a machine groomed 11 – 13 base 18 of 18 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.
|Pennsylvania
Bear Creek — Wed 3:41a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 36 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thurs -9a – 9p, Fri: 9a -10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Blue Knob — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 17 – 23 base Thu/Fri: 9a-7p Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Open Thu-Sun.
Blue Mountain — Wed 7:27a machine groomed 42 – 60 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 16 miles, 164 acres, 11 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.
Camelback — Wed 4:10p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 39 of 40 trails 100% open, 7 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-7p.
Elk Mountain — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 30 – 60 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.
Hidden Valley — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 42 – 54 base Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p; Last day: Apr 04; Open Sat/Sun.
Jack Frost — Wed 9:36a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 7 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: JF: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: JF: 8a-4p BB: Sat: 8a-9p; Sun: 8a-8p; BB: Mar 21: Last Day; JF: Mar 28: Last Day.
Liberty Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Montage Mountain — Wed 10:16a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.
Roundtop — Closed for Snow Sports
Seven Springs — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 36 – 42 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.
Shawnee Mountain — Wed 9:21a machine groomed 20 – 45 base 20 of 23 trails 87% open, 82 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Ski Big Bear — Closed for Snow Sports
Ski Sawmill — Closed for Snow Sports
Spring Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Tussey Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Whitetail — Closed for Snow Sports
|Vermont
Bolton Valley — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 52 of 71 trails 69% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4pm; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.
Bromley Mountain — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 31 – 45 base 44 of 47 trails 94% open, 158 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Burke Mountain — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 37 of 50 trails 74% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
Jay Peak — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 30 – 54 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Killington — Wed 4:03p machine groomed 36 – 40 base 136 of 155 trails 88% open, 69 miles, 657 acres, 20 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Mad River Glen — Wed 5:56a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 18 base 48 of 52 trails 92% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Mar 21: 8:30a-4:30p.
Magic Mountain — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-5p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.
Middlebury Snow Bowl — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 36 – 48 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun; Mar 28: Last Day.
Mount Snow — Wed 11:14a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 68 of 87 trails 78% open, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.
Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 96 of 121 trails 79% open, 34 miles, 500 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Pico — Wed 4:05p machine groomed 24 – 30 base 44 of 58 trails, 76% open 15 miles, 227 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8;30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.
Ski Quechee — Closed for Snow Sports
Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:34p spring snow machine groomed 14 – 48 base 50 of 78 trails 62% open, 240 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Stowe — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 30 – 60 base 81 of 116 trails, 70% open 33 miles, 407 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.
Stratton Mountain — Wed 9:34a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 79 of 99 trails 80% open, 553 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.
Sugarbush — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 48 – 72 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 16 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4p (Mt. Ellen)Mon-Fri: 9a-4p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.
Suicide Six — Closed for Snow Sports
Wild Wings XC — Wed 7:49a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 17 base 9 of 10 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Woodstock XC — Wed 7:10a machine groomed 1 – 5 base 4 of 43 trails, 6 miles
Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.
|SOUTHEAST
|Maryland
Wisp — Wed 9:41a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 34 trails, 62% open 7 of 16 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.
|North Carolina
Appalachian Ski — Wed 7:48a machine groomed 50 – 67 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.
Beech Mountain — Wed 8:26a machine groomed 44 – 80 base 14 of 17 trails 82% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.
Cataloochee — Wed 7:15a spring snow machine groomed 43 – 73 base 15 of 18 trails 83% open, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.
Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:16a loose granular machine groomed 25 – 76 base 17 of 21 trails 81% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.
|Virginia
Bryce Resort — Closed for Snow Sports
Massanutten — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 36 – 36 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Sat/Sun.
Wintergreen — Closed for Snow Sports
|West Virginia
Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 7:23a spring snow machine groomed 40 – 40 base 59 of 60 trails 97% open, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.
Timberline Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports
Winterplace — Closed for Snow Sports
