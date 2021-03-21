LEBANON, N.H. (AP) — Latest skiing conditions, as supplied by SnoCountry Mountain Reports. Conditions are subject to change due to weather, skier/rider traffic and other factors. Be aware of changing conditions. For more information go to www.snocountry.com

Sunday, Mar. 21 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 12 – 52 base Tue-Thu: 10a-4p;Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p; Mar 22: Not open Open Tue-Sun.

Mt Southington — Wed 6:46p machine groomed 24 – 47 base 14 of 14 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Powder Ridge — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sundown — Wed 8:37p machine groomed 30 – 40 base 16 of 16 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8a-10p.

Maine

Baker Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Big Squaw — Closed for Snow Sports

Bigrock Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Black Mtn — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 15 – 15 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Camden Snow Bowl — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 10 – 22 base Wed-Fri: 12p-7p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Hermon Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 16 – 30 base 20 of 20 trails, 100% open, 1 of 3 lifts, Tue-Fri: 4p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-1p/2p-6p Open Tue-Sun.

Lost Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Abram — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Open Thu-Sun; Mar 28: Last Day.

Saddleback — Wed 6:40a loose granular machine groomed 20 – 30 base 62 of 68 trails 91% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Shawnee Peak — Wed 2:47p machine groomed 22 – 34 base 38 of 42 trails 90% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon: 11a-8p; Fri: 9a-8p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Fri-Mon.

Sugarloaf — Wed 12:25p loose granular machine groomed 18 – 24 base 77 of 162 trails 48% open, 34 miles, 393 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 22 – 30 base 104 of 135 trails 77% open, 43 miles, 665 acres, 18 of 18 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-6:30p; Sat: 8a-6:30p; Sun: 8a-4p.

Titcomb Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 10 – 40 base 27 of 34 trails 79% open, 148 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Blue Hills Boston — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 20 – 20 base Thu/Fri: 10a-9p; Sat/Sun: 8a-8p; Open Thu-Sun.

Bousquet — Closed for Snow Sports

Catamount — Wed 9:27p machine groomed 10 – 36 base 32 of 40 trails 80% open, 10 miles, 120 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Jiminy Peak — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 12 – 32 base 36 of 45 trails 80% open, 12 miles, 160 acres, 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Nashoba Valley — Closed for Snow Sports

Otis Ridge — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 19 base Fri: 4p-9p Sat: 9a-9p;Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Ski Butternut — Wed 6:54a machine groomed 28 – 40 base 22 of 22 trails 100% open, 14 miles, 95 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:15a-4p.

Wachusett — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 46 – 54 base 25 of 27 trails 93% open, 112 acres, 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-7p.

Notchview Reservation XC — Wed 10:47a loose granular machine groomed 3 – 14 base 12 of 24 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p.

New Hampshire

Attitash — Wed 1:47p machine groomed 26 – 26 base 54 of 68 trails, 79% open 6 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Black Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Bretton Woods — Wed 2:12p machine groomed 18 – 36 base 52 of 63 trails 83% open, 306 acres, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed 1:55p wet snow machine groomed 18 – 40 base 68 of 97 trails 70% open, 18 miles, 206 acres, 6 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Cranmore — Wed 5:28a machine groomed 15 – 19 base 47 of 57 trails, 82% open 12 miles, 157 acres, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Crotched Mountain — Wed 1:51p machine groomed 15 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Dartmouth Skiway — Wed 1:54p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 13 of 28 trails 46% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Mar 28: Last day.

Gunstock — Wed 6:10p machine groomed 25 – 35 base 39 of 48 trails, 60% open 187 acres, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

King Pine — Wed 7:03a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 17 of 17 trails 100% open, 5 miles, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-6p Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 7:18a machine groomed 26 – 36 base 47 of 61 trails 77% open, 21 miles, 297 acres, 9 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

McIntyre Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Sunapee — Wed 1:59p machine groomed 32 – 32 base 52 of 66 trails 78% open, 8 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Pats Peak — Wed 2:49p machine groomed 18 – 30 base 26 of 28 trails 93% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p; Thu: 8:30a-9p; Fri: 8:30a-10p Sat: 8:30a-10p; Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 16 – 22 base 31 of 57 trails 54% open, 170 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 3:07p machine groomed 20 – 38 base 60 of 61 trails 97% open, 261 acres, 11 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-3:30p.

Whaleback — Closed for Snow Sports

Wildcat — Wed 2:06p machine groomed 24 – 24 base 31 of 48 trails, 64% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Bear Notch Ski Touring — Wed 7:11a machine groomed 4 – 10 base 17 of 34 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Dexters Inn XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Eastman XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Great Glen Trails XC — Wed 7:46a frozen granular machine groomed 6 – 24 base 36 of 36 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Jackson XC — Wed 7:05a machine groomed 5 – 8 base 26 of 59 trails, 16 miles

Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mt Washington Valley XC — Wed 8:31a wet snow machine groomed 4 – 8 base 16 of 31 trails Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

New Jersey

Campgaw Mountain — Operating no details Mon-Thu: 2p-8p; Fri: 1p-10p; Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Mountain Creek — Wed 5:59a machine groomed 36 – 40 base 43 of 46 trails 93% open, 167 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 3:59p machine groomed 10 – 34 base 35 of 51 trails 70% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 5:54p machine groomed 18 – 42 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Buffalo Ski Club — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 18 – 58 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Dry Hill — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 12 – 48 base Wed- Fri: 5p-10p Sat: 10a-10p; Sun: 10a-5p; Open Wed-Sun.

Four Seasons — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Fri: 5p-9p Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun.

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:12p spring snow machine groomed 10 – 33 base 53 of 110 trails 81% open, 23 miles, 281 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed 4:42p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 28 of 56 trails 50% open, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon/Tue: 9:30a-5p; Wed-Fri: 9:30a-9p Sat: 8:30a-9p;Sun: 8:30a-5p.

Holiday Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Holiday Valley — Wed 7:51p machine groomed 18 – 56 base 39 of 60 trails 65% open, 29 miles, 225 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon/Tue 9a-7p; Wed: 9a-9p Thu/Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-10p.

HoliMont — Wed 7:53a machine groomed 30 – 30 base 47 of 56 trails, 84% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).

Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:23a loose granular machine groomed 24 – 36 base 49 of 67 trails 73% open, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kissing Bridge — Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 5 – 58 base Tue-Wed: 10a-9p; Thu-Fri: 10a-10p; Sat:8a-10p; Sun: 8a-8p; Open Tue-Sun.

Labrador Mountain — Wed 7:55a machine groomed 28 – 58 base 15 of 23 trails 65% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4:30p; Tue-Thu: 9a-9p; Fri: 9a-10p Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Maple Ski Ridge — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 1 – 15 base Fri: 3p-8p Sat/Sun: 9a-6p; Open Fri-Sun.

McCauley — Wed 3:14p machine groomed 6 – 36 base 22 of 23 trails, 96% open 4 of 5 lifts, Mon, Wed-Fri: 9a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:15p; Open Wed-Mon.

Mount Peter — Closed for Snow Sports

Oak Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Peek n Peak — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 6 – 48 base Sat: 8:30a-10p Sun 8:30a-9p; Open Sat-Sun.

Plattekill — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 24 – 32 base Fri: 8:45a-4:15p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4:15p; Open Fri-Sun.

Royal Mountain — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 15 – 24 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Snow Ridge — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 6 – 30 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Song Mountain — Wed Reopen 03/23 machine groomed 22 – 52 base 24 of 24 trails, 100% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat: 9a-6p Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Swain — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 6 – 12 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Sat/Sun.

Thunder Ridge — Wed 3:48p machine groomed 20 – 40 base 20 of 22 trails 91% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

Titus Mountain — Wed 7:57a loose granular machine groomed 16 – 22 base 40 of 50 trails 80% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Thu: 10-4:30p; Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Toggenburg — Closed for Snow Sports

West Mountain — Wed 2:32p machine groomed 24 – 48 base 30 of 31 trails 97% open, 4 of 4 lifts, sm Mon: 3p-9p; Tue-Fri: 10a-9; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 5:17a loose granular machine groomed 27 – 37 base 67 of 87 trails 75% open, 18 miles, 210 acres, 9 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Willard Mountain — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 8 – 16 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Windham Mountain — Wed 2:32p loose granular machine groomed 18 – 30 base 45 of 54 trails 83% open, 266 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Reopen 03/26 machine groomed 24 – 48 base Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.

Cascade XC — Wed 8:00a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 8 trails 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Garnet Hill Lodge XC — Wed 8:29a loose granular machine groomed 3 – 6 base 35 of 34 trails, 19 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Gore Mountain XC — Reopen 03/27 5 – 14 base Sat-Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 7:58a spring snow machine groomed 2 – 24 base 24 of 24 trails, 31 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Osceola Tug Hill XC — Wed 6:04a machine groomed 11 – 13 base 18 of 18 trails, 17 miles Mon-Fri: 10a-5p; Sat/Sun: 10a-5p.

Pennsylvania

Bear Creek — Wed 3:41a spring snow machine groomed 18 – 36 base 23 of 23 trails 100% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thurs -9a – 9p, Fri: 9a -10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Blue Knob — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 17 – 23 base Thu/Fri: 9a-7p Sat/Sun: 9a-7p; Open Thu-Sun.

Blue Mountain — Wed 7:27a machine groomed 42 – 60 base 39 of 40 trails 98% open, 16 miles, 164 acres, 11 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p Sat/Sun: 8a-9p.

Camelback — Wed 4:10p machine groomed 36 – 36 base 39 of 40 trails 100% open, 7 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-7p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Elk Mountain — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 30 – 60 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun.

Hidden Valley — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 42 – 54 base Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-7p; Last day: Apr 04; Open Sat/Sun.

Jack Frost — Wed 9:36a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 34 of 34 trails 100% open, 7 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: JF: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: JF: 8a-4p BB: Sat: 8a-9p; Sun: 8a-8p; BB: Mar 21: Last Day; JF: Mar 28: Last Day.

Liberty Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Montage Mountain — Wed 10:16a machine groomed 24 – 30 base 26 of 26 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Roundtop — Closed for Snow Sports

Seven Springs — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 36 – 42 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Shawnee Mountain — Wed 9:21a machine groomed 20 – 45 base 20 of 23 trails 87% open, 82 acres, 4 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Ski Big Bear — Closed for Snow Sports

Ski Sawmill — Closed for Snow Sports

Spring Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Tussey Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Whitetail — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 24 – 36 base 52 of 71 trails 69% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4pm; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 31 – 45 base 44 of 47 trails 94% open, 158 acres, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 12 – 24 base 37 of 50 trails 74% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:34a machine groomed 30 – 54 base 81 of 81 trails 100% open, 8 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 4:03p machine groomed 36 – 40 base 136 of 155 trails 88% open, 69 miles, 657 acres, 20 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mad River Glen — Wed 5:56a frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 18 base 48 of 52 trails 92% open, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Mar 21: 8:30a-4:30p.

Magic Mountain — Reopen 03/25 machine groomed 12 – 24 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat: 9a-5p; Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Reopen 03/24 machine groomed 36 – 48 base Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun; Mar 28: Last Day.

Mount Snow — Wed 11:14a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 68 of 87 trails 78% open, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 6:43a machine groomed 20 – 30 base 96 of 121 trails 79% open, 34 miles, 500 acres, 20 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed 4:05p machine groomed 24 – 30 base 44 of 58 trails, 76% open 15 miles, 227 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8;30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Ski Quechee — Closed for Snow Sports

Smugglers Notch — Wed 4:34p spring snow machine groomed 14 – 48 base 50 of 78 trails 62% open, 240 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 6:46a machine groomed 30 – 60 base 81 of 116 trails, 70% open 33 miles, 407 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 9:34a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 79 of 99 trails 80% open, 553 acres, 11 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 48 – 72 base 111 of 111 trails 100% open, 53 miles, 484 acres, 16 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4p (Mt. Ellen)Mon-Fri: 9a-4p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Suicide Six — Closed for Snow Sports

Wild Wings XC — Wed 7:49a spring snow machine groomed 12 – 17 base 9 of 10 trails 16 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Woodstock XC — Wed 7:10a machine groomed 1 – 5 base 4 of 43 trails, 6 miles

Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

SOUTHEAST Maryland

Wisp — Wed 9:41a machine groomed 28 – 28 base 21 of 34 trails, 62% open 7 of 16 lifts, Mon-Wed: 9a-5p; Thu-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p; Sun: 9a-5p.

North Carolina

Appalachian Ski — Wed 7:48a machine groomed 50 – 67 base 12 of 12 trails 100% open, 4 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-10p.

Beech Mountain — Wed 8:26a machine groomed 44 – 80 base 14 of 17 trails 82% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Cataloochee — Wed 7:15a spring snow machine groomed 43 – 73 base 15 of 18 trails 83% open, 50 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:30p.

Sugar Mountain — Wed 7:16a loose granular machine groomed 25 – 76 base 17 of 21 trails 81% open, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p/6p-10p.

Virginia

Bryce Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

Massanutten — Reopen 03/27 machine groomed 36 – 36 base Sat/Sun: 9a-5p Open Sat/Sun.

Wintergreen — Closed for Snow Sports

West Virginia

Snowshoe Mountain — Wed 7:23a spring snow machine groomed 40 – 40 base 59 of 60 trails 97% open, 9 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Timberline Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Winterplace — Closed for Snow Sports

