Wednesday, Mar. 31 NORTHEAST Connecticut

Mohawk Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 12 – 52 base Apr 03: Last Day.

Mt Southington — Closed for Snow Sports

Maine

Black Mtn — Closed for Snow Sports

Mt Abram — Closed for Snow Sports

Saddleback — Wed 6:51a wet granular machine groomed 10 – 30 base 22 of 68 trails 32% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p.

Shawnee Peak — Wed Reopen 04/03 spring snow 16 – 26 base Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 04: Last day.

Sugarloaf — Wed 12:28p spring snow machine groomed 10 – 16 base 55 of 162 trails 34% open, 25 miles, 293 acres, 6 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:50p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:50p.

Sunday River — Wed 7:46a machine groomed 20 – 20 base 86 of 135 trails 64% open, 35 miles, 485 acres, 10 of 18 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Massachusetts

Berkshire East — Wed Reopen 04/01 10 – 40 base Mon-Thu: 9a-4p; Thu: 5p-9p; Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 04: Last Day.

Wachusett — Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 40 – 45 base Fri: 9a-7p Sat: 7:30a-7p;Sun: 7:30a-4p.

New Hampshire

Attitash — Wed 7:02a machine groomed 26 – 26 base 37 of 68 trails, 54% open 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bretton Woods — Wed 7:01a machine groomed 18 – 36 base 27 of 63 trails 43% open, 10 miles, 168 acres, 3 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Cannon Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 18 – 40 base 55 of 97 trails, 57% open, 14 miles, 180 acres Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 11: Last Day.

Crotched Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Gunstock — Wed 10:13p machine groomed 18 – 22 base 30 of 48 trails 36% open, 154 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Loon Mountain — Wed 2:55p spring snow machine groomed 26 – 36 base 36 of 61 trails 59% open, 19 miles, 257 acres, 5 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Mount Sunapee — Wed 7:03a spring snow machine groomed 32 – 32 base 40 of 66 trails 61% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 11: Last day.

Ragged Mountain — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 8 – 18 base 27 of 57 trails 47% open, 164 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Waterville Valley — Wed 3:07p corn snow machine groomed 20 – 38 base 57 of 61 trails, 52% open, 238 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Wildcat — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 24 – 24 base 19 of 48 trails, 40% open 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Jackson XC — Wed No Recent Information spring snow 4 – 8 base 15 of 59 trails, 9 miles Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pine Hill XC — Wed No Recent Information spring snow 1 – 1 base 13 of 14 trails, 11 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

New York

Belleayre — Wed 5:51a spring snow machine groomed 8 – 30 base 28 of 51 trails, 55% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Bristol Mountain — Wed 4:36p machine groomed 12 – 24 base 10 of 38 trails 26% open, 1 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 04: Last day.

Gore Mountain — Wed 4:27p variable machine groomed 4 – 21 base 35 of 110 trails 52% open, 15 miles, 177 acres, 8 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat: 8:30a-8p; Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Greek Peak — Wed Reopen 04/01 machine groomed 16 – 38 base Mon-Fri: 9:30a-5p; Sat: 8:30a-5p.

HoliMont — Wed 5:52a machine groomed 12 – 25 base 29 of 56 trails, 52% open 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4:20p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4:20p (Members Only).

Hunter Mountain — Wed 6:19a loose granular machine groomed 12 – 24 base 19 of 67 trails 28% open, 4 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

McCauley — Closed for Snow Sports

Peek n Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

Royal Mountain — Reopen 04/03 15 – 24 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Song Mountain — Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 18 – 48 base Tue-Thu: 10a-9p; Fri: 10a-10p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Tue-Sun.

Thunder Ridge — Reopen 04/02

West Mountain — Reopen 04/02 18 – 24 base Mon: 3p-9p Tue-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-6p.

Whiteface — Wed 12:23p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 24 base 44 of 87 trails 49% open, 13 miles, 153 acres, 8 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Windham Mountain — Wed 2:11p spring snow machine groomed 12 – 28 base 18 of 54 trails 33% open, 107 acres, 1 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Woods Valley — Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 24 – 48 base Fri: 10a-5p Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Open Fri-Sun; Apr 03: Last day.

Cascade XC — Wed No Recent Information frozen granular machine groomed 12 – 12 base 12 of 8 trails, 12 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Gore Mountain XC — Closed for Snow Sports

Olympic Sports Complex XC — Wed 6:36a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 24 base 1 of 24 trails, 3 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p.

Pennsylvania

Camelback — Reopen 04/02 machine groomed 36 – 36 base Mon-Thu: 9a-7p Fri: 9a-9p; Sat: 8:30a-9p; Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Jack Frost — Closed for Snow Sports

Seven Springs — Reopen 04/03 machine groomed 36 – 42 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Shawnee Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Vermont

Bolton Valley — Wed 6:26a spring snow machine groomed 10 – 20 base 9 of 71 trails 10% open, 2 of 6 lifts, Mon: 9a-4pm; Tue-Fri: 9a-10p; Sat: 9a-10p Sun: 9a-5p.

Bromley Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/03 machine groomed 10 – 24 base 41 of 47 trails, 87% open, 5 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Burke Mountain — Wed 6:38a machine groomed 10 – 20 base 13 of 50 trails 26% open, 5 miles, 45 acres, 1 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Jay Peak — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 18 – 28 base 57 of 81 trails, 70% open 7 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Killington — Wed 3:42p machine groomed 30 – 34 base 97 of 155 trails 63% open, 51 miles, 471 acres, 12 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Magic Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/03 spring snow 5 – 12 base Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun;Apr 04: Last day.

Middlebury Snow Bowl — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Snow — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 41 – 41 base 34 of 87 trails 39% open, 7 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p; Apr 18: Last day.

Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:20a machine groomed 18 – 24 base 77 of 121 trails 64% open, 31 miles, 496 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Pico — Wed 3:43p machine groomed 24 – 30 base 12 of 58 trails, 21% open 5 miles, 88 acres, 3 of 7 lifts, Mon, Thu, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8;30a-4p Open Thu-Mon.

Smugglers Notch — Wed 5:16p machine groomed 12 – 44 base 25 of 78 trails 32% open, 4 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Stowe — Wed 7:07a machine groomed 10 – 30 base 60 of 116 trails, 52% open 22 miles, 345 acres, 8 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 7:30a-4p.

Stratton Mountain — Wed 8:09a machine groomed 16 – 16 base 43 of 99 trails 43% open, 354 acres, 3 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Sugarbush — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 20 – 48 base 42 of 111 trails 38% open, 20 miles, 197 acres, 6 of 16 lifts Mon-Fri: 10a-5p (Lincoln Peak); Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

SOUTHEAST North Carolina

Sugar Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

West Virginia

Snowshoe Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

