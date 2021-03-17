SMU faces Boise State in NIT first round

No. 3 seed SMU (11-5) vs. No. 2 seed Boise State (18-8)

NIT First Round, Comerica Center, Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Boise State will take the floor in the first round of the NIT. Boise State lost 89-82 to Nevada on Thursday, while SMU came up short in a 74-71 game against Cincinnati on Friday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Boise State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Derrick Alston Jr., Marcus Shaver Jr., Mladen Armus and Emmanuel Akot have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 59 percent of all Broncos points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Kendric Davis has been directly responsible for 69 percent of all SMU field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 28 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Mustangs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Broncos. Boise State has 26 assists on 65 field goals (40 percent) over its past three outings while SMU has assists on 34 of 72 field goals (47.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Boise State is ranked second among MWC teams with an average of 76.2 points per game. The Broncos have put up only 67.5 points per game over their four-game losing skid, however.

