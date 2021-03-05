On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
South Alabama 80, Louisiana-Monroe 72

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 8:33 pm
LOUISIANA-MONROE (7-19)

Efretuei 3-6 0-0 6, Gonzales 5-13 2-3 14, Morency 4-16 0-0 9, Ozier 2-10 2-3 6, Harrison 4-13 4-4 13, Howell 4-6 1-3 9, Nicholas 3-3 0-0 8, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Powell 0-1 2-2 2, Phillips 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-72 11-15 72.

SOUTH ALABAMA (17-10)

Goncalves 3-8 1-2 10, West 2-2 2-4 6, Flowers 9-15 11-12 34, Locure 3-5 3-3 10, Pettway 1-6 2-5 4, Iorio 4-8 2-3 12, Curry 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 22-45 25-33 80.

Halftime_Louisiana-Monroe 46-44. 3-Point Goals_Louisiana-Monroe 7-30 (Nicholas 2-2, Gonzales 2-6, Williams 1-2, Harrison 1-5, Morency 1-9, Phillips 0-1, Powell 0-1, Ozier 0-4), South Alabama 11-23 (Flowers 5-8, Goncalves 3-8, Iorio 2-5, Locure 1-2). Fouled Out_Ozier. Rebounds_Louisiana-Monroe 37 (Morency 14), South Alabama 35 (Pettway 10). Assists_Louisiana-Monroe 16 (Morency, Ozier 4), South Alabama 12 (Flowers 4). Total Fouls_Louisiana-Monroe 22, South Alabama 16.

