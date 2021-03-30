South Carolina 62, Texas 34

TEXAS (21-10)
Collier 2-10 0-0 4, Allen-Taylor 1-7 1-2 3, Lambert 2-9 0-0 4, Taylor 3-18 2-4 8, Warren 5-8 0-0 13, Ebo 1-6 0-0 2, Chevalier 0-2 0-0 0, Ortiz 0-0 0-0 0, Holle 0-1 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 14-61 3-6 34
SOUTH CAROLINA (26-4)
Boston 2-11 6-6 10, Saxton 6-8 0-0 12, Beal 1-3 0-0 2, Cooke 7-15 1-2 16, Henderson 4-9 2-2 12, Amihere 5-8 0-0 10, Wesolek 0-0 0-0 0, Littleton 0-1 0-0 0, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 9-10 62
|Texas
|7
|15
|12
|0
|—
|34
|South Carolina
|18
|19
|15
|10
|—
|62
3-Point Goals_Texas 3-15 (Collier 0-3, Allen-Taylor 0-3, Lambert 0-2, Taylor 0-3, Warren 3-4), South Carolina 3-7 (Cooke 1-3, Henderson 2-3, Littleton 0-1). Assists_Texas 7 (Allen-Taylor 3), South Carolina 14 (Henderson 7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Texas 33 (Ebo 3-7), South Carolina 46 (Boston 5-8). Total Fouls_Texas 14, South Carolina 12. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments