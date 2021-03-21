South Carolina 79, Mercer 53

MERCER (19-7)

Dougherty 3-9 0-0 6, Thayne 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 6-11 0-0 14, Neal-Tysor 7-18 0-0 15, Titus 5-19 2-2 12, Barkhoff 0-0 0-0 0, Votaw 3-6 0-1 6, Harris 0-1 0-0 0, Boykin 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 24-65 2-3 53

SOUTH CAROLINA (23-4)

Boston 8-13 3-3 20, Saxton 7-10 6-7 20, Beal 3-8 0-3 7, Cooke 4-11 5-6 13, Henderson 0-4 0-2 0, Amihere 5-11 1-1 11, Wesolek 0-0 0-0 0, Littleton 1-5 5-6 8, Thompson 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 28-62 20-28 79

Mercer 12 20 15 6 — 53 South Carolina 23 20 21 15 — 79

3-Point Goals_Mercer 3-11 (Lewis 2-5, Neal-Tysor 1-5, Titus 0-1), South Carolina 3-14 (Boston 1-3, Beal 1-3, Cooke 0-2, Henderson 0-1, Amihere 0-1, Littleton 1-4). Assists_Mercer 14 (Lewis 4), South Carolina 12 (Henderson 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Mercer 27 (Thayne 3-4), South Carolina 52 (Boston 9-18). Total Fouls_Mercer 21, South Carolina 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

