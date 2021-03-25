South Carolina St hires Memphis assistant Madlock as coach

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina State has hired former Memphis assistant Tony Madlock to be its men’s basketball head coach.

Bulldogs athletic director Stacy L. Danley announced the move Thursday.

Madlock has spent 25 years as an assistant coach, including the past three seasons at Memphis under head coach and college teammate Penny Hardaway.

Before that, Madlock was at Mississippi as an assistant for three seasons and then served as interim head coach in 2017-18.

Madlock takes over for Murray Garvin, whose contract was not renewed after eight-plus seasons. The Bulldogs play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and went 1-17 this past season.

Madlock said he was excited to join the Bulldogs and start working to turn around the program.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.