South Dakota 86, W. Illinois 69

W. ILLINOIS (7-15)
Burrell 1-2 1-2 3, Carius 4-12 3-4 12, Hinton 4-11 0-0 11, Pearson 2-5 0-0 4, Sandage 3-9 9-10 16, Jones 4-7 5-6 13, Brookens 3-11 0-0 8, Lamar 0-1 0-0 0, Anhold 1-2 0-0 2, Talton 0-0 0-0 0, Wade 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 18-22 69.
SOUTH DAKOTA (14-10)
Kamateros 7-13 2-4 17, Archambault 2-3 2-3 7, Fuller 3-8 12-15 20, Perrott-Hunt 5-9 0-0 12, Umude 9-16 4-6 24, Anderson 1-1 0-0 2, Heiman 1-1 0-0 2, Hayes 1-1 0-0 2, Koster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-52 20-28 86.
Halftime_South Dakota 43-30. 3-Point Goals_W. Illinois 7-27 (Hinton 3-7, Brookens 2-7, Carius 1-5, Sandage 1-5, Lamar 0-1, Jones 0-2), South Dakota 8-17 (Perrott-Hunt 2-3, Umude 2-4, Fuller 2-5, Archambault 1-2, Kamateros 1-3). Fouled Out_Burrell, Hinton. Rebounds_W. Illinois 30 (Carius 9), South Dakota 35 (Fuller 10). Assists_W. Illinois 4 (Carius, Pearson, Brookens, Anhold 1), South Dakota 18 (Perrott-Hunt 7). Total Fouls_W. Illinois 24, South Dakota 19. A_200 (3,250).
