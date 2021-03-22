Trending:
South Florida 57, Washington St. 53

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 1:06 am
WASHINGTON ST. (12-12)

Motuga 1-4 1-2 4, Murekatete 3-12 0-0 6, Krystal Leger-Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Charlisse Leger-Walker 4-18 8-8 18, Teder 6-11 0-0 16, Nankervis 1-3 2-2 4, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 11-12 53

SOUTH FLORIDA (19-3)

Leverett 4-4 0-0 8, Mununga 3-7 0-0 6, Harvey 3-12 4-6 10, Pinzan 4-11 2-2 12, Tsineke 7-18 2-2 18, Bermejo 0-0 0-0 0, Brabencova 0-0 0-0 0, Jordao 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarez 1-5 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 8-10 57

Washington St. 15 14 16 8 53
South Florida 13 25 7 12 57

3-Point Goals_Washington St. 8-25 (Motuga 1-2, Leger-Walker 1-4, Leger-Walker 2-10, Teder 4-9), South Florida 5-17 (Harvey 0-5, Pinzan 2-4, Tsineke 2-4, Alvarez 1-4). Assists_Washington St. 11 (Leger-Walker 4), South Florida 7 (Tsineke 3). Fouled Out_Washington St. Leger-Walker. Rebounds_Washington St. 36 (Motuga 2-8), South Florida 39 (Mununga 3-11). Total Fouls_Washington St. 15, South Florida 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

