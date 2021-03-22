South Florida 57, Washington St. 53

WASHINGTON ST. (12-12)
Motuga 1-4 1-2 4, Murekatete 3-12 0-0 6, Krystal Leger-Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Charlisse Leger-Walker 4-18 8-8 18, Teder 6-11 0-0 16, Nankervis 1-3 2-2 4, Jones 1-1 0-0 2, Sarver 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-55 11-12 53
SOUTH FLORIDA (19-3)
Leverett 4-4 0-0 8, Mununga 3-7 0-0 6, Harvey 3-12 4-6 10, Pinzan 4-11 2-2 12, Tsineke 7-18 2-2 18, Bermejo 0-0 0-0 0, Brabencova 0-0 0-0 0, Jordao 0-1 0-0 0, Alvarez 1-5 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-58 8-10 57
|Washington St.
|15
|14
|16
|8
|—
|53
|South Florida
|13
|25
|7
|12
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Washington St. 8-25 (Motuga 1-2, Leger-Walker 1-4, Leger-Walker 2-10, Teder 4-9), South Florida 5-17 (Harvey 0-5, Pinzan 2-4, Tsineke 2-4, Alvarez 1-4). Assists_Washington St. 11 (Leger-Walker 4), South Florida 7 (Tsineke 3). Fouled Out_Washington St. Leger-Walker. Rebounds_Washington St. 36 (Motuga 2-8), South Florida 39 (Mununga 3-11). Total Fouls_Washington St. 15, South Florida 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
