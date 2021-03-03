Trending:
Southern Cal 71, Arizona St. 65

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 7:46 pm
ARIZONA ST. (11-10)

Besselink 4-8 4-4 13, Levings 2-8 1-1 5, Hanson 5-14 0-0 15, Loera 0-1 0-0 0, Simmons 2-13 5-5 9, Walker 4-8 2-4 11, Greenslade 1-1 0-0 2, Caldwell 1-2 0-0 2, Mbulito 1-3 0-0 2, Sanders 2-5 0-0 6, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-63 12-14 65

SOUTHERN CAL (11-11)

Jenkins 8-10 0-0 16, Pili 5-12 2-2 12, Sanders 6-7 0-0 14, Caldwell 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 6-8 2-3 15, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Aaron 2-3 0-0 5, Miura 3-6 0-0 9, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 30-46 4-5 71

Arizona St. 7 15 19 24 65
Southern Cal 18 21 17 15 71

3-Point Goals_Arizona St. 9-28 (Besselink 1-2, Hanson 5-14, Loera 0-1, Simmons 0-1, Walker 1-3, Caldwell 0-1, Mbulito 0-1, Sanders 2-5), Southern Cal 7-14 (Pili 0-3, Sanders 2-2, Rogers 1-2, Aaron 1-2, Miura 3-5). Assists_Arizona St. 16 (Simmons 5), Southern Cal 16 (Rogers 11). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Arizona St. 36 (Besselink 7-10), Southern Cal 23 (Team 1-2). Total Fouls_Arizona St. 7, Southern Cal 15. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

