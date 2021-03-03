On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Southern Utah looks to extend streak vs Portland St.

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 6:30 am
1 min read
      

Southern Utah (17-3, 10-2) vs. Portland State (9-10, 6-6)

The Viking Pavilion, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah looks for its sixth straight conference win against Portland State. Southern Utah’s last Big Sky loss came against the Weber State Wildcats 91-67 on Jan. 21. Portland State is coming off a 73-65 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

SQUAD LEADERS: James Scott has averaged 13.1 points and 4.8 rebounds to lead the way for the Vikings. Khalid Thomas is also a top contributor, producing 11 points and five rebounds per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Tevian Jones, who is averaging 17.2 points and 4.2 rebounds.

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Vikings have given up just 64.5 points per game to Big Sky opponents so far, an improvement from the 74 per game they gave up to non-conference competition.TERRIFIC TEVIAN: Jones has connected on 34.7 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 31 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINNING WHEN: Portland State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 60 points or fewer. The Vikings are 4-10 when opponents score more than 60 points.

STREAK STATS: Portland State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.3 points while giving up 62.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Utah is ranked third among Division I teams with an average of 85.6 points per game. The Thunderbirds have averaged 91.1 per game over their seven-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

        Read more Sports News news.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday