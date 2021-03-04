Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 4, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 16 12 2 1 1 26 43 28
Huntsville 19 10 8 1 0 21 59 56
Pensacola 21 9 9 2 1 21 56 59
Knoxville 18 9 8 1 0 19 50 46
Birmingham 18 6 8 4 0 16 44 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|2 Microsoft Ignite
3|4 Protecting Federal Mobile App Supply...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday