SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 16 12 2 1 1 26 43 28 Huntsville 19 10 8 1 0 21 59 56 Knoxville 19 10 8 1 0 21 54 47 Pensacola 21 9 9 2 1 21 56 59 Birmingham 19 6 9 4 0 16 45 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.