SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|16
|12
|2
|1
|1
|26
|43
|28
|Huntsville
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|59
|56
|Knoxville
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|54
|47
|Pensacola
|21
|9
|9
|2
|1
|21
|56
|59
|Birmingham
|19
|6
|9
|4
|0
|16
|45
|67
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
