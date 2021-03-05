On Air: Agency in Focus
SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 10:06 am
All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 16 12 2 1 1 26 43 28
Huntsville 19 10 8 1 0 21 59 56
Knoxville 19 10 8 1 0 21 54 47
Pensacola 21 9 9 2 1 21 56 59
Birmingham 19 6 9 4 0 16 45 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

