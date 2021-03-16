SPHL Glance

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 21 15 3 2 1 33 58 42 Knoxville 24 15 8 1 0 31 72 52 Pensacola 25 11 10 2 2 26 68 66 Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70 Birmingham 22 6 12 4 0 16 50 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.