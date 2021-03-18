SPHL Glance

On Air: Ask the CIO
By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 21 15 3 2 1 33 58 42
Knoxville 24 15 8 1 0 31 72 52
Pensacola 25 11 10 2 2 26 68 66
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 22 6 12 4 0 16 50 81

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

