SPHL Glance

|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|22
|16
|3
|2
|1
|35
|62
|43
|Knoxville
|27
|17
|9
|1
|0
|35
|79
|58
|Pensacola
|25
|11
|10
|2
|2
|26
|68
|66
|Huntsville
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|63
|70
|Birmingham
|24
|6
|13
|5
|0
|17
|52
|87
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Macon at Knoxville, 7 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
