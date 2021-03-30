On Air: Panel Discussions
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

SPHL Glance

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2021 10:06 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 30 20 9 1 0 41 90 62
Macon 24 18 3 2 1 39 69 47
Pensacola 27 11 12 2 2 26 72 73
Huntsville 24 11 12 1 0 23 67 75
Birmingham 27 6 16 5 0 17 58 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

        Insight by Oracle: Learn how agencies can ask the right questions as they modernize and move more applications and data into the cloud by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|29 GOMACTech Conference
3|30 NDIA Delaware Valley Presents: CMMC -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Alaska National Guard infantrywoman makes history by becoming the first infantry qualified woman in the organization