Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
March 17, 2021 11:40 am
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, March 25
BOXING
9 p.m.

NBCSN — Ring City USA

COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Mississippi at Alabama

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

7 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

9 p.m.

ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: World Championships, Stockholm Sweden

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Third Round, Nairobi, Kenya

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Final Round, Nairobi, Kenya

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Portland at Miami

10 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at LA Lakers

SOCCER (MEN’S)
3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: TBA

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Haiti, Group B, Guadalajara, Mexico

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Canada, Group B, Guadalajara, Mexico —

Friday, March 26
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Bridgeport, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Bridgeport, Conn.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Bridgeport, Conn.

FIGURE SKATING
2:30 p.m.

NBCSN — ISU: World Championships, Stockholm Sweden

GOLF
5:30 a.m.

GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Final Round, Nairobi, Kenya

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Milwaukee

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Golden State

NWHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.

NBCSN — Isobel Cup: Boston vs. Toronto, Semifinal

8 p.m.

NBCSN — Isobel Cup: Minnesota vs. Connecticut, Semifinal —

