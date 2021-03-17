Sports on TV

|(All times Eastern)
|Thursday, March 25
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
NBCSN — Ring City USA
ESPNU — Mississippi at Alabama
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
ESPN — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
ESPN2 — NIT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
NBCSN — ISU: World Championships, Stockholm Sweden
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Third Round, Nairobi, Kenya
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Final Round, Nairobi, Kenya
TNT — Portland at Miami
TNT — Philadelphia at LA Lakers
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: TBA
FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: El Salvador vs. Haiti, Group B, Guadalajara, Mexico
FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: Honduras vs. Canada, Group B, Guadalajara, Mexico —
|Friday, March 26
|AUTO RACING
|7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain
ESPNU — Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Bridgeport, Conn.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Bridgeport, Conn.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Bridgeport, Conn.
NBCSN — ISU: World Championships, Stockholm Sweden
GOLF — EPGA Tour: The Kenya Savannah Classic, Final Round, Nairobi, Kenya
GOLF — PGA Tour: The WGC-Dell Technologies, Match Play, Austin Country Club, Austin
ESPN — Boston at Milwaukee
ESPN — Atlanta at Golden State
NBCSN — Isobel Cup: Boston vs. Toronto, Semifinal
NBCSN — Isobel Cup: Minnesota vs. Connecticut, Semifinal —
