Sports on TV

By The Associated Press
March 26, 2021 11:00 am
4 min read
      
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, March 29
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, Indianapolis

9:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, San Antonio

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

NBCSN — NY Islanders at Pittsburgh —

Tuesday, March 30
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas at Texas A&M

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
7:15 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, Indianapolis

10 p.m.

TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, Indianapolis

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, San Antonio

9 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, San Antonio

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Carolina at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: TBD, Final, Guadalajara, Mexico —

Wednesday, March 31
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

NBCSN — Notre Dame Pro Day: From South Bend, Ind.

SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.

ESPNU — UEFA Euro Under-21: England at Croatia

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Poland at England

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Philadelphia at Buffalo

10 p.m.

NBCSN — Los Angeles at Vegas —

Thursday, April 1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Mississippi St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL
9 p.m.

ESPN2 — College Slam-Dunk and 3-Point Championships

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Toronto at NY Yankees

4 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Colorado

7 p.m.

ESPN — NY Mets at Washington

10 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Oakland

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Charlotte at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Denver at LA Clippers —

Friday, April 2
COLLEGE BASEBALL
9 p.m.

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at LSU

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, San Antonio

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, San Antonio

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Wisconsin

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

WRESTLING
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Semifinals and Finals, Fort Worth, Texas —

Saturday, April 3
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Pepperdine at San Diego

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Indianapolis

8:30 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Indianapolis

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.

FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship

4 p.m.

ESPNU — Iowa at Minnesota

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship

GOLF
1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

3:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

HORSE RACING
5:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes

MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at Colorado

RUGBY
3:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Lyon at Exeter (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Chelsea

9:55 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Leeds United

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: TBA

12:25 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City

2:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Bologna

11 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey

WRESTLING
7:30 p.m.

NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Best-of-Three Finals, Fort Worth, Texas —

Sunday, April 4
BOWLING
2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The USBC Masters, Reno, Nev.

COLLEGE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Louisville

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, San Antonio

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.

ESPNU — Michigan at Johns Hopkins

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals: From Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

2:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio

5 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.

CBS — Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From Indianapolis

MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia

8 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago White Sox at LA Angels

NHL HOCKEY
12 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

NBCSN — Dallas at Carolina

RUGBY
4:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Bristol at Bordeaux-Begles (taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: TBA

11:25 a.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal

2:10 p.m.

NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United —

