Sports on TV

|Monday, March 29
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, San Antonio
NBCSN — NY Islanders at Pittsburgh —
|Tuesday, March 30
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Texas at Texas A&M
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|7:15 p.m.
TBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elite Eight, San Antonio
NBCSN — Carolina at Chicago
FS1 — CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying: TBD, Final, Guadalajara, Mexico —
|Wednesday, March 31
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
NBCSN — Notre Dame Pro Day: From South Bend, Ind.
|SOCCER (MEN’S)
|11:50 a.m.
ESPNU — UEFA Euro Under-21: England at Croatia
ESPN2 — FIFA World Cup Qualifying: Poland at England
ESPN — Dallas at Boston
ESPN — Milwaukee at LA Lakers
NBCSN — Philadelphia at Buffalo
NBCSN — Los Angeles at Vegas —
|Thursday, April 1
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Mississippi St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — College Slam-Dunk and 3-Point Championships
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, First Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, First Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
ESPN — Toronto at NY Yankees
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Colorado
ESPN — NY Mets at Washington
ESPN — Houston at Oakland
TNT — Charlotte at Brooklyn
TNT — Denver at LA Clippers —
|Friday, April 2
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — Vanderbilt at LSU
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, San Antonio
ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Wisconsin
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Second Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Second Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Semifinals and Finals, Fort Worth, Texas —
|Saturday, April 3
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|11:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Pepperdine at San Diego
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
|5 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Final Four, Indianapolis
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Notre Dame at Syracuse
ESPNU — Missouri at South Carolina
ESPN2 — Kentucky at Tennessee
ESPN2 — Florida at Georgia
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|12:30 p.m.
FS1 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship
ESPNU — Iowa at Minnesota
ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Third Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Third Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
NBCSN — Wood Memorial Bluegrass Stakes
FS1 — Atlanta at Philadelphia
FS1 — LA Dodgers at Colorado
NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Lyon at Exeter (taped)
NBCSN — Premier League: West Bromwich Albion at Chelsea
NBCSN — Premier League: Sheffield United at Leeds United
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Manchester City at Leicester City
ESPN2 — Serie A: Inter Milan at Bologna
FS1 — Liga MX: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey
NBCSN — U.S. Olympic Trials: Best-of-Three Finals, Fort Worth, Texas —
|Sunday, April 4
|BOWLING
|2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The USBC Masters, Reno, Nev.
|COLLEGE BASEBALL
|12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Louisville
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
|6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, National Championship, San Antonio
|COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
|12 p.m.
ESPNU — Michigan at Johns Hopkins
ESPNU — Kentucky at Tennessee
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special
GOLF — Drive, Chip & Putt National Finals: From Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
NBC — PGA Tour: The Valero Texas Open, Final Round, TPC San Antonio, San Antonio
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ANA Inspiration, Final Round, Mission Hills Country Club, Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
|1:30 p.m.
CBS — Slam Dunk & 3-Point Championships: From Indianapolis
ESPN — Atlanta at Philadelphia
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at LA Angels
NBC — Detroit at Tampa Bay
NBCSN — Dallas at Carolina
NBCSN — Heineken Champions Cup: Bristol at Bordeaux-Begles (taped)
NBCSN — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United
USA — Premier League: TBA
NBCSN — Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal
NBCSN — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United —
