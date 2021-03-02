Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|2
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|2
|0
|1.000
|Los Angeles
|1
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|Toronto
|1
|0
|1.000
|Cleveland
|1
|1
|.500
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|Houston
|1
|1
|.500
|New York
|1
|1
|.500
|Oakland
|1
|1
|.500
|Tampa Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|Baltimore
|0
|1
|.000
|Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|Texas
|0
|1
|.000
|Boston
|0
|2
|.000
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Los Angeles
|2
|0
|1.000
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|1.000
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|.500
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|New York
|0
|1
|.000
|Philadelphia
|0
|1
|.000
|San Francisco
|0
|1
|.000
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|Arizona
|0
|2
|.000
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|.000
|San Diego
|0
|2
|.000
|St. Louis
|0
|0
|.000
Monday’s Games
Houston 7, Washington 6
Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5
Baltimore 4, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 5, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 4
Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 2
Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6
San Francisco 1, Texas 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 0
Oakland 13, Cincinnati 5
Chicago Cubs 1, San Diego 0
Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 4
Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
