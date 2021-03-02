On Air: Off The Shelf
Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 2, 2021 11:54 am
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 2 0 1.000
Minnesota 2 0 1.000
Los Angeles 1 0 1.000
Seattle 1 0 1.000
Toronto 1 0 1.000
Cleveland 1 1 .500
Detroit 1 1 .500
Houston 1 1 .500
New York 1 1 .500
Oakland 1 1 .500
Tampa Bay 1 1 .500
Baltimore 0 1 .000
Chicago 0 1 .000
Texas 0 1 .000
Boston 0 2 .000

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
Miami 2 0 1.000
Milwaukee 2 0 1.000
Chicago 1 0 1.000
Pittsburgh 1 0 1.000
Atlanta 1 1 .500
Colorado 1 1 .500
New York 0 1 .000
Philadelphia 0 1 .000
San Francisco 0 1 .000
Washington 0 1 .000
Arizona 0 2 .000
Cincinnati 0 2 .000
San Diego 0 2 .000
St. Louis 0 0 .000

___

Monday’s Games

Houston 7, Washington 6

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 5

Baltimore 4, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 4

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 2

Kansas City 8, Cleveland 6

San Francisco 1, Texas 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 0

Oakland 13, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 1, San Diego 0

Chicago White Sox 4, L.A. Angels 4

Milwaukee 7, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Toronto vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

