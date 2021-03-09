Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|7
|2
|.778
|Detroit
|5
|2
|.714
|Toronto
|5
|3
|.625
|New York
|4
|3
|.571
|Cleveland
|5
|4
|.556
|Los Angeles
|4
|4
|.500
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|.500
|Tampa Bay
|4
|4
|.500
|Texas
|3
|3
|.500
|Oakland
|3
|4
|.429
|Boston
|3
|5
|.375
|Houston
|2
|5
|.286
|Baltimore
|2
|6
|.250
|Seattle
|1
|3
|.250
|Chicago
|1
|5
|.167
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|Chicago
|5
|2
|.714
|Milwaukee
|5
|3
|.625
|Pittsburgh
|5
|3
|.625
|Colorado
|4
|3
|.571
|Los Angeles
|4
|3
|.571
|Arizona
|4
|4
|.500
|Atlanta
|4
|4
|.500
|New York
|3
|3
|.500
|Washington
|3
|3
|.500
|St. Louis
|2
|2
|.500
|San Francisco
|2
|3
|.400
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|.375
|San Diego
|3
|5
|.375
|Cincinnati
|2
|5
|.286
___
Monday’s Games
Washington 9, N.Y. Mets 5
Miami 7, St. Louis 7
Kansas City 10, Oakland 3
Cleveland 10, Seattle 0
Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 0
Arizona 2, San Francisco 2
L.A. Dodgers 8, Chicago White Sox 0
Milwaukee 10, L.A. Angels 9
Cincinnati 6, Colorado 4
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 11, Boston 3
Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0
Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 1
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto 4, Philadelphia 1
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
