Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 9, 2021 4:16 pm
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 7 2 .778
Detroit 5 2 .714
Toronto 5 3 .625
New York 4 3 .571
Cleveland 5 4 .556
Los Angeles 4 4 .500
Minnesota 4 4 .500
Tampa Bay 4 4 .500
Texas 3 3 .500
Oakland 3 4 .429
Boston 3 5 .375
Houston 2 5 .286
Baltimore 2 6 .250
Seattle 1 3 .250
Chicago 1 5 .167

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 4 1 .800
Chicago 5 2 .714
Milwaukee 5 3 .625
Pittsburgh 5 3 .625
Colorado 4 3 .571
Los Angeles 4 3 .571
Arizona 4 4 .500
Atlanta 4 4 .500
New York 3 3 .500
Washington 3 3 .500
St. Louis 2 2 .500
San Francisco 2 3 .400
Philadelphia 3 5 .375
San Diego 3 5 .375
Cincinnati 2 5 .286

___

Monday’s Games

Washington 9, N.Y. Mets 5

Miami 7, St. Louis 7

Kansas City 10, Oakland 3

Cleveland 10, Seattle 0

Chicago Cubs 9, Texas 0

Arizona 2, San Francisco 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, Chicago White Sox 0

Milwaukee 10, L.A. Angels 9

Cincinnati 6, Colorado 4

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 3

Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0

Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 1

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 1

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

Colorado vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

