Sports News

Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 4:13 pm
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 7 3 .700
Detroit 6 3 .667
Cleveland 6 4 .600
Minnesota 5 4 .556
Toronto 5 4 .556
Los Angeles 4 4 .500
New York 4 4 .500
Boston 4 5 .444
Tampa Bay 4 5 .444
Texas 3 4 .429
Seattle 2 3 .400
Oakland 3 5 .375
Baltimore 3 6 .333
Houston 2 5 .286
Chicago 1 6 .143

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 4 1 .800
Chicago 6 2 .750
Milwaukee 6 3 .667
Colorado 5 3 .625
Los Angeles 5 3 .625
Pittsburgh 5 3 .625
New York 4 3 .571
Washington 4 3 .571
Arizona 4 5 .444
Atlanta 4 5 .444
Philadelphia 4 5 .444
San Diego 4 5 .444
San Francisco 2 4 .333
St. Louis 2 4 .333
Cincinnati 2 6 .250

___

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, Boston 3

Minnesota 1, Baltimore 0

Pittsburgh 10, Atlanta 1

Detroit 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Toronto 4, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 9, Oakland 8

Cleveland 9, Texas 2

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 6, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 13, San Francisco 7

Colorado 11, Arizona 4

Washington 4, Houston 4

L.A. Dodgers 5, Cincinnati 3

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, St. Louis 2

Baltimore 4, Toronto 3

Minnesota 6, Tampa Bay 2

Philadelphia 6, Detroit 4

Boston 5, Atlanta 3

L.A. Angels vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Houston vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Oakland vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

