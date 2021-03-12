On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Sports News

Spring Training Glance

March 12, 2021 4:14 pm
All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 9 3 .750
Los Angeles 6 4 .600
Detroit 6 4 .600
New York 6 4 .600
Boston 6 5 .545
Toronto 6 5 .545
Cleveland 6 6 .500
Oakland 5 5 .500
Minnesota 5 6 .455
Texas 4 5 .444
Tampa Bay 4 7 .364
Seattle 2 4 .333
Baltimore 3 8 .273
Houston 2 6 .250
Chicago 1 7 .125

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 4 1 .800
Chicago 7 3 .700
Los Angeles 6 3 .667
Pittsburgh 7 4 .636
New York 5 3 .625
Colorado 6 4 .600
Washington 4 3 .571
Atlanta 6 5 .545
Milwaukee 6 5 .545
Philadelphia 5 6 .455
San Diego 5 6 .455
Arizona 4 6 .400
San Francisco 3 5 .375
St. Louis 2 4 .333
Cincinnati 3 7 .300

___

Thursday’s Games

Washington 1, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 7, Baltimore 5

Boston 5, Minnesota 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 1

Toronto 10, Detroit 6

Oakland 6, Texas 0

San Diego 5, Cleveland 4

Kansas City 4, Milwaukee 2

Chicago Cubs 8, Colorado 6

L.A. Angels 5, San Francisco 4

N.Y. Mets 1, Houston 0

Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 4

Friday’s Games

Boston 8, Tampa Bay 2

Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 1

Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 2

Atlanta 8, Minnesota 5

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.

Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

