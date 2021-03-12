Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|9
|3
|.750
|Los Angeles
|6
|4
|.600
|Detroit
|6
|4
|.600
|New York
|6
|4
|.600
|Boston
|6
|5
|.545
|Toronto
|6
|5
|.545
|Cleveland
|6
|6
|.500
|Oakland
|5
|5
|.500
|Minnesota
|5
|6
|.455
|Texas
|4
|5
|.444
|Tampa Bay
|4
|7
|.364
|Seattle
|2
|4
|.333
|Baltimore
|3
|8
|.273
|Houston
|2
|6
|.250
|Chicago
|1
|7
|.125
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|4
|1
|.800
|Chicago
|7
|3
|.700
|Los Angeles
|6
|3
|.667
|Pittsburgh
|7
|4
|.636
|New York
|5
|3
|.625
|Colorado
|6
|4
|.600
|Washington
|4
|3
|.571
|Atlanta
|6
|5
|.545
|Milwaukee
|6
|5
|.545
|Philadelphia
|5
|6
|.455
|San Diego
|5
|6
|.455
|Arizona
|4
|6
|.400
|San Francisco
|3
|5
|.375
|St. Louis
|2
|4
|.333
|Cincinnati
|3
|7
|.300
Thursday’s Games
Washington 1, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 7, Baltimore 5
Boston 5, Minnesota 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 1
Toronto 10, Detroit 6
Oakland 6, Texas 0
San Diego 5, Cleveland 4
Kansas City 4, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Colorado 6
L.A. Angels 5, San Francisco 4
N.Y. Mets 1, Houston 0
Cincinnati 7, Chicago White Sox 4
Seattle 4, L.A. Dodgers 4
Friday’s Games
Boston 8, Tampa Bay 2
Pittsburgh 2, Toronto 1
Philadelphia 6, Baltimore 2
Atlanta 8, Minnesota 5
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 8:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:05 p.m.
Texas vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
Seattle vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
