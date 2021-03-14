Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|10
|3
|.769
|New York
|8
|4
|.667
|Los Angeles
|7
|5
|.583
|Boston
|7
|5
|.583
|Oakland
|7
|5
|.583
|Toronto
|7
|5
|.583
|Detroit
|7
|6
|.538
|Minnesota
|6
|6
|.500
|Texas
|5
|5
|.500
|Cleveland
|6
|8
|.429
|Seattle
|3
|5
|.375
|Tampa Bay
|4
|8
|.333
|Baltimore
|3
|10
|.231
|Houston
|2
|7
|.222
|Chicago
|2
|8
|.200
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|5
|2
|.714
|Los Angeles
|7
|3
|.700
|Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|Chicago
|7
|5
|.583
|Colorado
|7
|5
|.583
|Milwaukee
|7
|5
|.583
|Pittsburgh
|7
|5
|.583
|Atlanta
|6
|6
|.500
|Philadelphia
|6
|6
|.500
|New York
|5
|5
|.500
|San Francisco
|5
|5
|.500
|St. Louis
|4
|4
|.500
|Arizona
|5
|7
|.417
|San Diego
|5
|8
|.385
|Cincinnati
|3
|9
|.250
Saturday’s Games
Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 0
Philadelphia 9, Detroit 3
Boston 7, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5
Toronto 5, Baltimore 0
Kansas City 10, Chicago Cubs 2
Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Angels 5
San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4
Texas 4, Milwaukee 4
Arizona 6, San Diego 3
Colorado 2, Seattle 1
Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 6, Miami 4
Oakland 5, Cincinnati 2
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 5, Baltimore 1
Boston 5, Minnesota 5
Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
