Sports News

Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 14, 2021 3:54 pm
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 10 3 .769
New York 8 4 .667
Los Angeles 7 5 .583
Boston 7 5 .583
Oakland 7 5 .583
Toronto 7 5 .583
Detroit 7 6 .538
Minnesota 6 6 .500
Texas 5 5 .500
Cleveland 6 8 .429
Seattle 3 5 .375
Tampa Bay 4 8 .333
Baltimore 3 10 .231
Houston 2 7 .222
Chicago 2 8 .200

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 5 2 .714
Los Angeles 7 3 .700
Washington 5 3 .625
Chicago 7 5 .583
Colorado 7 5 .583
Milwaukee 7 5 .583
Pittsburgh 7 5 .583
Atlanta 6 6 .500
Philadelphia 6 6 .500
New York 5 5 .500
San Francisco 5 5 .500
St. Louis 4 4 .500
Arizona 5 7 .417
San Diego 5 8 .385
Cincinnati 3 9 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota 1, Tampa Bay 0

Philadelphia 9, Detroit 3

Boston 7, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Pittsburgh 5

Toronto 5, Baltimore 0

Kansas City 10, Chicago Cubs 2

Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Angels 5

San Francisco 5, Cleveland 4

Texas 4, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 6, San Diego 3

Colorado 2, Seattle 1

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 6, Miami 4

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 2

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Boston 5, Minnesota 5

Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Washington vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Miami vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

