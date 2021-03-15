Trending:
Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 7:10 pm
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Kansas City 12 3 .800
New York 10 4 .714
Toronto 8 6 .571
Texas 6 5 .545
Los Angeles 7 6 .538
Boston 7 6 .538
Oakland 7 6 .538
Detroit 7 7 .500
Minnesota 6 7 .462
Seattle 4 5 .444
Cleveland 6 8 .429
Tampa Bay 5 9 .357
Baltimore 4 10 .286
Chicago 3 8 .273
Houston 3 8 .273

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 6 2 .750
Los Angeles 7 4 .636
Chicago 7 5 .583
Atlanta 8 6 .571
New York 6 5 .545
Colorado 7 6 .538
Milwaukee 7 6 .538
Philadelphia 7 7 .500
Pittsburgh 7 7 .500
San Francisco 6 6 .500
St. Louis 5 5 .500
Washington 5 5 .500
San Diego 6 8 .429
Arizona 5 8 .385
Cincinnati 4 10 .286

___

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 5, Baltimore 1

Boston 5, Minnesota 5

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5

Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 7

Houston 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1

N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 5

San Diego 10, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Angels 1, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 3, Colorado 1

Chicago White Sox 1, Oakland 0

Seattle 5, Milwaukee 4

San Francisco 6, Arizona 3

Kansas City 8, L.A. Dodgers 4

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2

Baltimore 12, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 4, Washington 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Toronto 4, Detroit 0

Atlanta 5, Minnesota 1

Miami 6, Houston 5

Oakland vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City 6, San Francisco 1

Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Arizona vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3

L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

