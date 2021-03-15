Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|12
|3
|.800
|New York
|10
|4
|.714
|Toronto
|8
|6
|.571
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|.538
|Boston
|7
|6
|.538
|Oakland
|7
|6
|.538
|Detroit
|7
|7
|.500
|Minnesota
|6
|7
|.462
|Seattle
|4
|5
|.444
|Cleveland
|6
|8
|.429
|Tampa Bay
|5
|9
|.357
|Baltimore
|4
|10
|.286
|Chicago
|3
|8
|.273
|Houston
|3
|8
|.273
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|6
|2
|.750
|Los Angeles
|7
|4
|.636
|Chicago
|7
|5
|.583
|Atlanta
|8
|6
|.571
|New York
|6
|5
|.545
|Colorado
|7
|6
|.538
|Milwaukee
|7
|6
|.538
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|7
|7
|.500
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|.500
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|.500
|Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|San Diego
|6
|8
|.429
|Arizona
|5
|8
|.385
|Cincinnati
|4
|10
|.286
___
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 5, Baltimore 1
Boston 5, Minnesota 5
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 5
Atlanta 8, Tampa Bay 7
Houston 5, Washington 0
N.Y. Yankees 5, Toronto 1
N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 5
San Diego 10, Cincinnati 4
L.A. Angels 1, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 3, Colorado 1
Chicago White Sox 1, Oakland 0
Seattle 5, Milwaukee 4
San Francisco 6, Arizona 3
Kansas City 8, L.A. Dodgers 4
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2
Baltimore 12, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Toronto 4, Detroit 0
Atlanta 5, Minnesota 1
Miami 6, Houston 5
Oakland vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City 6, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings
Arizona vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
San Diego vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay at Port Charlotte, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Houston vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
