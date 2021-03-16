Spring Training Glance

All Times Eastern
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Kansas City
|12
|3
|.800
|New York
|10
|4
|.714
|Boston
|8
|6
|.571
|Toronto
|8
|6
|.571
|Texas
|6
|5
|.545
|Los Angeles
|7
|6
|.538
|Detroit
|7
|7
|.500
|Oakland
|7
|7
|.500
|Cleveland
|7
|8
|.467
|Minnesota
|6
|8
|.429
|Tampa Bay
|6
|9
|.400
|Seattle
|4
|6
|.400
|Chicago
|3
|8
|.273
|Baltimore
|4
|11
|.267
|Houston
|3
|9
|.250
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|Miami
|6
|2
|.750
|Los Angeles
|8
|4
|.667
|Chicago
|7
|5
|.583
|New York
|7
|5
|.583
|Atlanta
|8
|7
|.533
|Pittsburgh
|8
|7
|.533
|Colorado
|7
|7
|.500
|Milwaukee
|7
|7
|.500
|Philadelphia
|7
|7
|.500
|San Francisco
|6
|6
|.500
|St. Louis
|5
|5
|.500
|Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|San Diego
|7
|8
|.467
|Arizona
|6
|8
|.429
|Cincinnati
|4
|10
|.286
___
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Philadelphia 2
Baltimore 12, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 4, Washington 2
Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2
Toronto 4, Detroit 0
Atlanta 5, Minnesota 1
Miami 6, Houston 5
Cleveland 7, Oakland 3
Kansas City 6, San Francisco 1
Chicago Cubs 4, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings
Arizona 6, Seattle 2
San Diego 13, Milwaukee 3
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Colorado 5
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 7, Baltimore 1
Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2
Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Boston 5, Atlanta 3
N.Y. Yankees vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets 8, Houston 3
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Colorado vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Texas vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
Detroit vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets vs. Miami at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees vs. Toronto at Dunedin, Fla., 1:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
San Diego vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Arizona vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.
Oakland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.
Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.
Seattle vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.
