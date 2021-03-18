On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Spring Training Glance

By The Associated Press
March 18, 2021 12:38 am
2 min read
      

All Times Eastern

AMERICAN LEAGUE

W L Pct.
New York 12 4 .750
Kansas City 12 5 .706
Texas 8 5 .615
Los Angeles 9 6 .600
Boston 9 6 .600
Toronto 9 7 .563
Oakland 8 8 .500
Cleveland 7 9 .438
Detroit 7 9 .438
Tampa Bay 7 9 .438
Seattle 5 7 .417
Minnesota 6 9 .400
Baltimore 5 11 .313
Chicago 4 9 .308
Houston 3 9 .250

NATIONAL LEAGUE

W L Pct.
Miami 8 2 .800
Los Angeles 9 5 .643
Chicago 8 5 .615
New York 7 6 .538
Milwaukee 8 7 .533
Atlanta 8 8 .500
Colorado 8 8 .500
Philadelphia 8 8 .500
Pittsburgh 8 8 .500
San Francisco 7 7 .500
St. Louis 5 5 .500
Washington 5 6 .455
Arizona 7 9 .438
San Diego 7 10 .412
Cincinnati 4 11 .267

___

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 10, Pittsburgh 9

Boston 9, Minnesota 1

Philadelphia 2, Detroit 0

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2

N.Y. Yankees 1, Toronto 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Oakland 10, Kansas City 5

San Francisco 11, Colorado 8

Baltimore 5, Atlanta 2

St. Louis 4, Houston 4

Chicago Cubs 8, San Diego 2

Texas 3, Arizona 0

Cleveland vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels 7, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

Washington vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Cleveland at Goodyear, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Oakland vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Miami vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Tampa Bay vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Mets at Port St. Lucie, Fla., 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels vs. Kansas City at Surprise, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs vs. Oakland at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Arizona vs. Milwaukee at Phoenix, 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh at Bradenton, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Washington vs. Houston at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. N.Y. Yankees at Tampa, Fla., 6:35 p.m.

Texas vs. L.A. Dodgers at Glendale, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox vs. Seattle at Peoria, Ariz., 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati vs. San Francisco at Scottsdale, Ariz., 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh vs. Detroit at Lakeland, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Houston vs. St. Louis at Jupiter, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Toronto vs. Philadelphia at Clearwater, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Boston vs. Atlanta at North Port, Fla., 1:05 p.m.

Colorado vs. Chicago Cubs at Mesa, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland vs. Chicago White Sox at Glendale, Ariz., 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City vs. Arizona at Scottsdale, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Oakland vs. L.A. Angels at Tempe, Ariz., 4:10 p.m.

Miami vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees vs. Baltimore at Sarasota, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay vs. Minnesota at Fort Myers, Fla., 6:05 p.m.

Seattle vs. Texas at Surprise, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

Milwaukee vs. Cincinnati at Goodyear, Ariz., 9:05 p.m.

